Hunter Renfrow Returns From IR With Greater Appreciation

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow is back in action for the final four games of the regular season, beginning with the Las Vegas Raiders' showdown today against the New England Patriots.
This season has been anything less than ideal for the Las Vegas Raiders and Hunter Renfrow, but both are hoping to make the most of the final four weeks of the regular season. 

Renfrow has dealt with multiple injuries this season. The former Clemson receiver was officially activated Saturday from the injured reserve list to return to action today against the New England Patriots. 

Renfrow is finally healed from an oblique injury he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. 

"I think the training staff did a good job," Renfrow said. "I'm good to go."

Renfrow, who had over 100 receptions during his Pro Bowl season in 2021, has caught 21 passes for 192 yards in just six games in 2022. He also had a concussion that kept him out two weeks earlier this season. 

He said the extended time away has given him an appreciation for the game he loves to play.

"Football can be taken at any point," Renfrow said. "You go through the games and you think about the next day. You don't appreciate the journey. Appreciating your time with your brothers and your friends on the field. I think that's what I've learned the most through this whole thing."

The Raiders won three of the five games Renfrow missed with the oblique issue, and they're currently two games out of a Wild Card playoff spot. They're also getting back tight end Darren Waller today, so Las Vegas is hoping to finish strong, get a little help and have an opportunity to make the postseason for the second consecutive season. 

The Raiders are a 1.5-point favorite in their 4:05 p.m. showdown with the Patriots, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. 

