Hunter Renfrow's Mindset, Perspective Expand Entering Year 4 with Las Vegas Raiders

Hunter Renfrow can't believe he's already entering Year 4 of his NFL career.

The former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders slot receiver said his rookie season, when HBO's Hard Knocks chronicled the team's training camp, felt like a "different life."

Renfrow watching his 17-month-old daughter grow has given him perspective to "smell the roses" because life goes by so quickly.

However, as he kicked off training camp last week, Renfrow said he still has the "same hunger" as he did in 2019, despite picking up a lucrative contract in the offseason. He was rewarded with a $32 million deal for leading the Raiders with 103 receptions in 2021.

"A little more confident just knowing that I've been able to have success," Renfrow said. "Coming out of Clemson, I've had success at the college level. Now I've had a little success in the NFL and hoping to build on it. It doesn't change too much for me. I just try to go out there and be a great teammate, great player, great leader. Whatever I can do on a daily basis to help my teammates out is what I'm interested in. I'm not really looking toward the end of the season. I'm not looking at anything other than this day and getting better today and hopefully I can do that."

Now a seasoned veteran who is expected to help lead a powerful offense since the addition of star receiver Davante Adams, Renfrow seems to have grown into a comfortable role within the organization while also keeping the mindset that helped get him to this point.

"We're just trying to be the best group that we can be," Renfrow said. "We're just focused on being unselfish. I know certainly for me, this is more money than I was ever planning on making so I'm just happy. I don't care if I have 10 yards or 100 yards. I just want to be the most unselfish guy I can and go out there and have a blast with my teammates. For me to be a great teammate is to be unselfish."

