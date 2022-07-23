Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow 'Thankful' for Contract Extension

Hunter Renfrow had a historic season on the field for the Las Vegas Raiders last season and a lucrative offseason as a result.

The former Clemson star and fourth-year NFL slot receiver signed a two-year contract extension with the franchise in June worth $32 million, including $21 million guaranteed in the deal.

"It was incredible, as you can expect," Renfrow said about his contract when he reported to Raiders training camp earlier this week. "A lot of hard work coming to it. It lets me play here a couple of more years with the guys in the locker room. So it was an honor and I'm very thankful.

"I'm not only thankful for my family but the people around me. I'm thankful for my coaches at Clemson, my coaches at Socastee High School and all the people who were special to me and helped raise me. It was a great time and more than anything else, just excited to play for a couple of more years with the Raiders."

Renfrow received a $9 million bonus upon signing his new contract. He's coming off a career season, producing 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. One of the league's best slot receivers in 2021, Renfrow has the second-highest reception total in a single season in Raiders history, just behind the 104 catches Hall of Famer Tim Brown had in 1997.

"Hunter is one of the true leaders on this team and he exemplifies the values of the organization in how he comes to work every day," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said earlier this summer. "He is a tremendous teammate on and off the field and the entire Raider Nation is excited to see what the future holds for Hunter."

Before he was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Renfrow helped Clemson win two national championships and caught the game-winner from Deshaun Watson in 2016. He finished his Tiger career with 2,133 yards on 186 catches and 15 touchdowns from 2015-18.

Three years into his NFL career, Renfrow has amassed 2,229 yards on 208 receptions with 15 touchdowns. Renfrow is listed at +4000 on FanDuel Sportsbook to lead the NFL in receptions in 2022.

