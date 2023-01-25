Kiper Puts One Former Clemson Tiger in Latest Mock Draft

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first NFL mock draft since the declaration period ended, and he only had one former Clemson Tiger in the first round of his Monday writeup.

That would be defensive end Myles Murphy, who Kiper mocked to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8. It would be a good fit for both sides. Murphy could join forces with former Tigers Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell while the Falcons would fill a huge need for a pass-rusher.

Kiper wrote that Murphy is a "complete defender" and "too good to pass up" for a team that ranked 31st in the NFL in sacks.

Murphy, who's listed at +5000 to go first overall in the NFL draft, produced 18.5 sacks and 36.5 tackles for a loss in three years with the Tigers.

However, he was the only former Clemson player in Kiper's first-round mock draft. He didn't have Bryan Bresee going in the first 31 picks (Miami doesn't have a pick this season), but he did mention the defensive tackle as a potential option for Dallas at No. 26. Kiper has the Cowboys taking Texas running back Bijan Robinson for now.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson, another early entry into the draft from Clemson, has been mocked by other analysts but he didn't make the cut yet for Kiper.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29.

