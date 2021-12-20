Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Renfrow Poised for Another Big Game
    Publish date:

    Renfrow Poised for Another Big Game

    Can former Clemson Tigers WR and current Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow continue his red-hot December?
    Author:

    Can former Clemson Tigers WR and current Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow continue his red-hot December?

    In Week 14, Hunter Renfrow finished with a career-high 13 receptions for 117 yards and one TD. 

     Since Week 12, Hunter Renfrow ranks first in receptions (30), second in receiving yards (353), first in receptions per game (10.0), second in receiving yards per game (117.7) and tied for fourth in first down receptions (15). Hunter became the first Raiders player since the merger with three straight games of eight-plus receptions and 100-plus receiving yards. Joined Tim Brown (six times), Jerry Rice and Michael Crabtree (two times) as the only Raiders wide receivers to have 85-plus receptions in a single season. 

    As the Raiders take the field Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, Renfrow will look to continue his red-hot December. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17346310

    Renfrow Poised for Another Big Game

    Can former Clemson Tigers WR and current Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow continue his red-hot December?

    USATSI_17369723

    Did Brent Venables Do Anything Wrong Recruiting in His Final Days? Not at All

    Oklahoma Sooners HC Brent Venables was out on the recruiting trail for the Clemson Tigers in his final days with the Tigers, which led some fans to question his intentions.

    AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3-RESIZE-L

    Tiger Tracker: Monday Recruiting Update

    Monday's Clemson Tigers recruiting update.

    Renfrow can record his fourth game in a row with eight-plus receptions and 100-plus receiving yards, and needs only 123 receiving yards to become the first Raiders wide receiver to record at least 1,000 receving yards since 2016.

    NFL Odds: Moneyline: LV: (+130) | CLE: (-154)

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17346310
    Tigers in the NFL

    Renfrow Poised for Another Big Game

    28 seconds ago
    USATSI_17369723
    Football

    Did Brent Venables Do Anything Wrong Recruiting in His Final Days? Not at All

    1 hour ago
    AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3-RESIZE-L
    Recruiting

    Tiger Tracker: Monday Recruiting Update

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17373801_168387971_lowres
    Football

    'Wes-lichick' Nickname has Followed New Clemson DC Goodwin for Years

    4 hours ago
    IMG_6118
    Football

    5 Clemson Storylines for Christmas Week

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17385588_168387971_lowres
    Tigers in the NFL

    WATCH: Former Clemson DL Christian Wilkins Scores Offensive TD for Dolphins, Celebrates

    8 hours ago
    DJ Uiagalelei
    Football

    Uiagalelei Healthier, More Confident as Clemson Preps for Cheez-It Bowl

    Dec 19, 2021
    Brandon Streeter
    Football

    Brandon Streeter Ready to Put His Stamp On Clemson Offense

    Dec 19, 2021