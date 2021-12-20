In Week 14, Hunter Renfrow finished with a career-high 13 receptions for 117 yards and one TD.

Since Week 12, Hunter Renfrow ranks first in receptions (30), second in receiving yards (353), first in receptions per game (10.0), second in receiving yards per game (117.7) and tied for fourth in first down receptions (15). Hunter became the first Raiders player since the merger with three straight games of eight-plus receptions and 100-plus receiving yards. Joined Tim Brown (six times), Jerry Rice and Michael Crabtree (two times) as the only Raiders wide receivers to have 85-plus receptions in a single season.

As the Raiders take the field Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, Renfrow will look to continue his red-hot December.

Renfrow can record his fourth game in a row with eight-plus receptions and 100-plus receiving yards, and needs only 123 receiving yards to become the first Raiders wide receiver to record at least 1,000 receving yards since 2016.

NFL Odds: Moneyline: LV: (+130) | CLE: (-154)

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!