The NFL announced Wednesday the complete rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl, and in a season defined by parity across the standings, it should be no surprise to see such balance reflected in the all-star teams.

Eight NFL teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas, where the game will be played Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium, led by the streaking Indianapolis Colts with seven: running back Jonathan Taylor, defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Darius Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II, guard Quenton Nelson and long snapper Luke Rhodes.

The Kansas City Chiefs (six), Los Angeles Chargers (six), Baltimore Ravens (five), Cleveland Browns (five), Dallas Cowboys (five), San Francisco 49ers (five) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (five) were the other teams to have at least five Pro Bowlers.

On Monday, five Pro Bowl players were revealed, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who set an NFL record with his 15th Pro Bowl selection.

However, one player was missing from the squad: former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow needs only six receptions to join Tyreek Hill, Marques Colston, Stefon Diggs and George Kittle as only players drafted in 5th round or later with 200-plus catches, 2000-plus yards in first three seasons in NFL. He also needs only 10 receptions to surpass Amari Cooper for most receptions (203) by a Raiders player in his first three seasons since the merger and 91 receiving yards to become the first Raiders wide receiver to record at least 1,000 receiving yards since 2016.



Joining Renfrow as alternates are defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, tight end Darren Waller, kicker Daniel Carlson, quarterback Derek Carr and tackle Kolton Miller.

NFL Odds of the Raiders making the playoffs currently sit at +500 according to FanDuel.