NFL Analyst Thinks Trevor Lawrence Will 'Surprise' in 2022

Trevor Lawrence didn't have a successful rookie season.

There was coaching turmoil, a poor offensive line, tons of dropped passes by receivers and a steep learning curve that comes with making the jump from college to the pros.

But one NFL analyst believes you'll see a very different season by the former Clemson quarterback heading into his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Warren Sharp of sharpfootballanalysis.com and NBC Sports said on Twitter that Lawrence "will surprise people" in 2022.

Sharp included several highlights of throws that went well for Lawrence to point toward a better season than last year when he had 17 interceptions to just 12 touchdowns. The Jags rookie completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,461 yards in 17 games.

Former head coach Urban Meyer was fired in December. The team sputtered to a 3-14 finish, and Lawrence's first season in the NFL didn't live up to his No. 1 overall draft status.

However, the Jaguars have retooled the roster this offseason. They brought in former Eagles head coach and Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson and paid handsomely for both receiver and O-line help through free agency.

Lawrence will also have Clemson teammate and fellow first-round pick Travis Etienne in the backfield this year.

Lawrence could be in store for a turnaround season with an all-new outlook. Sharp responded to a comment on Twitter to about Lawrence's lack of passing success under pressure, saying that Lawrence produced his best Expected Points Added metric when the defense was in his face and threw in an interesting stat about Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Lawrence left Clemson after three years as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in school history. He threw for over 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns while leading the Tigers to the 2018 national championship as a freshman, as well as three consecutive ACC titles and College Football Playoff appearances.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are +12000 to win the Super Bowl based on FanDuel Sportsbook's latest odds.

