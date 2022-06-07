Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence 'Feels Good' Having Travis Etienne Back Beside Him in Jaguars' Backfield

Trevor Lawrence 'Feels Good' Having Travis Etienne Back Beside Him in Jaguars' Backfield

The duo from Clemson made a ton of big plays together in college and are ready to do it at the NFL level for the first time as Travis Etienne missed all of the 2021 regular season with a Lisfranc injury.

© Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The duo from Clemson made a ton of big plays together in college and are ready to do it at the NFL level for the first time as Travis Etienne missed all of the 2021 regular season with a Lisfranc injury.

During the team's recent workouts, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne reunited in the Jacksonville Jaguars backfield for the first time in eight months. 

The duo from Clemson made a ton of big plays together in college and are ready to do it at the NFL level for the first time as Etienne missed all of the 2021 regular season with a Lisfranc injury. 

Lawrence, the quarterback who went first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, is happy to have his backfield mate beside him at running back.

"It feels good," Lawrence said Monday following an OTA workout. "Obviously, last year didn't get to do too much of that besides the first two preseason games. It's really nice having him back there."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dabo Swinney Clemson Spring Game

Clemson Was 'Home From Beginning' for 2023 CB Avieon Terrell

Legacy recruit Avieon Terrell details his decision to join Clemson's 2023 recruiting class.

13 hours ago
Dabo Swinney

Clemson Adds Legacy Recruit to 2023 Class

The Tigers have picked up a commitment from 2023 legacy recruit Avieon Terrell.

18 hours ago
Dabo Swinney

Reactions From 2023 Targets After Weekend Visits to Clemson

Clemson hosted more than 30 prospects from the 2023 recruiting class on official visits this weekend and all of the early returns are positive.

Jun 6, 2022

The Jaguars, who have three more practices this week before starting mandatory minicamp next week, drafted Lawrence and Etienne in the first round to be the backfield of the future. Lawrence threw for over 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns and rushed for 18 more in his three-year career with the Tigers. Etienne scored a total of 78 touchdowns and produced 6,107 yards from scrimmage in four years. 

Their development and production under a new coaching staff in Jacksonville, which was quite busy restructuring its offense this offseason, gives the franchise hope of a turnaround following a 3-14 campaign in 2021. 

"He adds another element to our offense," said Lawrence, who struggled at times as a rookie last year. "We have so many types of players that we can switch guys in and out and it gives you a whole new look. I think that's a big thing in the league, making it harder on the defense, different personnel, all of those things. 

"We just have a lot of weapons right now, which is great." 

The Jacksonville Jaguars are +12000 to win the Super Bowl based on FanDuel Sportsbook's latest odds.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Dabo Swinney Clemson Spring Game
Recruiting

Clemson Was 'Home From Beginning' for 2023 CB Avieon Terrell

By JP Priester13 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

Clemson Adds Legacy Recruit to 2023 Class

By JP Priester18 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

Reactions From 2023 Targets After Weekend Visits to Clemson

By JP PriesterJun 6, 2022
USATSI_13678456_168387971_lowres
Football

In His Own Words: Dabo Swinney Recalls First Game as Head Coach

By Zach LentzJun 5, 2022
FB_8.17_KC-13
Football

In His Own Words: Clemson Doesn't Worry About Other Programs

By Zach LentzJun 5, 2022
3N2A1684-2
Football

In His Own Words: Dabo Swinney's Journey from Pelham to Clemson

By Zach LentzJun 4, 2022
4th and 16 KR
Football

Clemson's 5 Best: Most Memorable Plays

By Zach LentzJun 4, 2022
USATSI_16192460_168387971_lowres
Baseball

Who's Next at Clemson? Friday Coaching Search Update

By Brad Senkiw and Will VandervortJun 3, 2022