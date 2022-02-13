Odds and Ends: Previewing Former Clemson WR Tee Higgins Prop Bets for Super Bowl LVI

Tee Higgins is a popular option when it comes to one of the Super Bowl's greatest pastimes: prop betting.

Simply put, props are the ability to place wagers on a variety of situations, players and wild outcomes. Some offer outlandish odds for bettors to get rich quickly while others are more practical, sharp and favor the sportsbooks.

That doesn't mean there aren't value plays within the hundreds of bets one can make on the Super Bowl aside from playing the spread or total, and the former Clemson standout is involved in many props in this matchup with the Los Angels Rams.

Here's a look at some of the more intriguing Super Bowl LVI prop bets for Higgins, a big-time weapon for the Cincinnati Bengals, provided by FanDuel Sportsbook:

Higgins is +310 to be the first Bengals player to record a reception.

Higgins over/under 68.5 receiving yards.

Higgins over/under 5.5 receptions.

Higgins (-142) to have more receiving yards than Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Longest reception of the game: Higgins +490, +310 for the Bengals.

Alternate receiving yards: Higgins over 80+ yards is +136.

Any time touchdown scored for Higgins: +180.

Higgins to be named Super Bowl MVP: +6000.

Best bet

Higgins, who went over 100 yards in his last game against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, did so because of how the defense used a safety over the top of Bengals phenom receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Expect the Rams to do something similar so Chase doesn't beat them deep. Also, tight end C.J. Uzomah was injured during the Chiefs game and that opened up the middle of the field for Higgins to run routes. While Uzomah plans on suiting up, it's unclear just how effective he'll be.

Regardless, Higgins should get some favorable matchups, whether he's exploiting the middle of the defense or making plays on the outside, so over 68.5 receiving yards is the best bet. He's gone over that number in six of his last nine games.

