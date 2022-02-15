Odds and Ends: Who's the Next Former Clemson Tiger to Win a Super Bowl?

When the Los Angeles Rams knelt down for the final snap of Sunday's Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, former Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum joined elite company.

The reserve lineman became the 32nd former Tiger to win the NFL's championship. Fellow former Clemson players Tee Higgins, D.J. Reader and Jackson Carman, who all play for the Bengals, came up just short of being Super Bowl champs.

Instead, they'll have to wait until another year. With odds for the next NFL champion released by FanDuel Sportsbook, here's a look at where several former Tigers' teams stand pre-draft heading into next season:

Cornell Powell and Dorian O'Daniel are members of a Kansas City Chiefs squad (+750) that is second behind odds-on favorite Buffalo Bills (+700) to win it all.

Anchrum could get his second ring with the Rams, who are third at +1200.

Jayron Kearse and Carlos Watkins had solid seasons with Dallas in 2021. The Cowboys are also listed third at +1200.

Amari Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers don't know if quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be back in 2022, but oddsmakers have them fifth at +1300.

At +2000, Higgins, Reader and Carman start the year with much better odds at getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it this time than they did last season.

It's unknown if receiver Mike Williams will return to the Los Angeles Chargers, but they crack the top-10 in odds at +2400.

Led by DeAndre Hopkins on offense and Isaiah Simmons on defense, the Arizona Cardinals (+2400) could take another step forward as a franchise in 2022.

Under new head coach Mike McDaniel, Christian Wilkins and the Miami Dolphins, who barely missed the playoffs in 2021, could be an interesting sleeper at +3600.

With only nine teams behind them, oddsmakers don't like the Las Vegas Raiders, a playoff team in 2021 with Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, John Simpson and Trayvon Mullen, to make much of a jump forward at +5000.

A.J. Terrell and Grady Jarrett were standouts during another poor season in Atlanta, and the Falcons' odds (+6000) reflect an organization that isn't ready to contend.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne play for a Jacksonville Jaguars squad that is one of the true longshots at +12000, but they do have the first pick in the NFL draft and a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Doug Pederson.

The Houston Texans are dead last in the odds list at +18000, and that number obviously reflects a team that won't have Deshaun Watson at quarterback in 2022, but it's unclear where he'll be playing.

