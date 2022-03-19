Clemson's Phil Mafah is speeding up his tempo as he's become more confident and comfortable in the Tigers' offense.

Phil Mafah's opportunity to be the No. 1 running back on the depth chart in spring practice is one that he's taking seriously.

Clemson's rising sophomore was pressed into action in what was supposed to be a redshirt season is again getting beneficial experience from Will Shipley and Kobe Pace, who were the top two rushers on the team in 2021, being held out.

"I'm really appreciative of it," said Mafah, the only scholarship running back participating this spring. "It's really helped me out with my confidence, build chemistry with other players, step up into that leadership role. I really feel like it's a good thing."

That confidence wasn't there for Mafah last year. He "never got to be the guy" in 2021, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said, so when he got into the game, he wasn't comfortable.

"I didn't have that much confidence," Mafah said. "Going into this year I've studied more, watched more film so I'm becoming more confident, starting to step up more. That's one thing I want to work on this spring."

Mafah still rushed for 292 yards and three touchdowns on 68 carries, but he didn't play with the "tempo" he wanted. That's been the biggest change this spring.

"Mafah is the man this spring and he's really handled that well," Swinney said. "He's looked very, very good. Really pleased with how he has stepped into that role. What he's getting exposed to this spring is going to really serve us well when we get Kobe and Ship back. Got a chance to have a really special group."

One other area Mafah's working to improve is his pass-catching. He produced 50 yards on seven receptions and wants to see how that develops this spring.

"I feel like the receiving part of my game has always been important to me," Mafah said. "I've worked that since high school and I'm still working that. I feel like I can stay on the field more once I know how to really catch and become a threat."

