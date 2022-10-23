Skip to main content
Report: Hunter Renfrow Expected to Play vs. Texans

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Former Clemson standout and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is dealing with a hip injury, but he'll likely play in the Week 7 game against the Houston Texans.
Former Clemson standout and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is expected to play in the Week 7 game against the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Renfrow popped up on the team's injury report last Thursday and was listed as questionable for the Sunday home game. The fourth-year player is dealing with a hip injury but appears full-go for this week. 

Renfrow has 14 receptions on 20 targets for 105 yards in three games. He missed two games earlier this season for being in concussion protocol. 

He's been made officially active today. 

The Raiders are a 7-point favorite over the Texans, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, for the 4:05 p.m. game. 

