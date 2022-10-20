Skip to main content
Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report

Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is dealing with a hip injury.
Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. 

Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. 

He just returned last week after he missed the previous two games while he was in concussion protocol after a hit he took in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 18. 

Renfrow had four catches for 25 yards in the 30-29 loss on Oct. 10. On the season, Renfrow has 14 receptions on 20 targets for 105 yards in three games. 

The Raiders are a 7-point favorite over the Texans, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

