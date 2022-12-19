Skip to main content
Report: Packers to Release Former Clemson Receiver

© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Packers to Release Former Clemson Receiver

According to a report, the Packers will release veteran receiver Sammy Watkins, who's caught 13 passes for 206 yards in nine games this season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It doesn't appear that former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins won't be suiting up for the Green Bay Packers against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. 

According to a report for NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, the Packers will release the veteran receiver, who's caught 13 passes for 206 yards in nine games. Watkins has been limited, like much of his NFL career, by injuries. This year, it's been a bad hamstring that's kept him off the field. 

Watkins has averaged playing less than 10% of Green Bay's offensive plays in the last two games, and he never built much chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Fred Davis

Former Clemson CB Announces Transfer Destination

Former Clemson CB Fred Davis has announced his intentions to transfer to UCF.

LaVonta Bentley

Former Clemson LB Announces Commitment to Pac 12 School

Former Clemson LB LaVonta Bentley has committed to Colorado.

Brad Brownell

Weekend Recap: Clemson Rolls Richmond in Inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational, 85-57

Hunter Tyson and Chase Hunter combined for 34 points in the victory.

Watkins signed a 1-year deal with the Packers in the offseason after playing for the Baltimore Ravens last season. Watkins will now be placed on waivers, and if he clears those, he could sign with any team as a free agent.  

Watkins has played 13 games or less in six of his nine seasons in the league, and he hasn't recorded 500 or more receiving yards since 2019 when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Watkins had over 3,700 from scrimmage and 28 touchdowns from 2011-13 for Clemson, where he was an All-American. Watkins was a first-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

More Clemson

Fred Davis
Recruiting

Former Clemson CB Announces Transfer Destination

By JP Priester
LaVonta Bentley
Recruiting

Former Clemson LB Announces Commitment to Pac 12 School

By JP Priester
Brad Brownell
Men's Basketball

Weekend Recap: Clemson Rolls Richmond in Inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational, 85-57

By Zach Lentz
IMG_5116
Football

Updating Clemson's Portal Players, Looming NFL Draft Decisions

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_13899663
Football

It's Not the Playoff, But the Orange Bowl Still Matters

By Zach Lentz
USATSI_19647071_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence Sets Career-High for TD Passes in Single Game

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19075816_168387971_lowres (1)
Tigers in the NFL

Hunter Renfrow Returns From IR With Greater Appreciation

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19574804
Football

Advanced Stat Breakdown: Clemson-Tennessee

By Zach Lentz