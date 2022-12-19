Report: Packers to Release Former Clemson Receiver

It doesn't appear that former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins won't be suiting up for the Green Bay Packers against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

According to a report for NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, the Packers will release the veteran receiver, who's caught 13 passes for 206 yards in nine games. Watkins has been limited, like much of his NFL career, by injuries. This year, it's been a bad hamstring that's kept him off the field.

Watkins has averaged playing less than 10% of Green Bay's offensive plays in the last two games, and he never built much chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Watkins signed a 1-year deal with the Packers in the offseason after playing for the Baltimore Ravens last season. Watkins will now be placed on waivers, and if he clears those, he could sign with any team as a free agent.

Watkins has played 13 games or less in six of his nine seasons in the league, and he hasn't recorded 500 or more receiving yards since 2019 when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watkins had over 3,700 from scrimmage and 28 touchdowns from 2011-13 for Clemson, where he was an All-American. Watkins was a first-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

