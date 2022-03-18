Reports: Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson Picks Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns agree to send five NFL draft picks, including three first-rounders, to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson, who's also getting $230 million guaranteed.

After more than a year since telling the Houston Texans he wanted a trade, former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is finally on the move.

According to multiple reports, Watson has chosen the Cleveland Browns as is next NFL team. The Browns agreed to send five NFL draft picks, including three first-round selections, to Houston for the rights to the All-Pro QB.

Watson, who led the NFL in passing in 2020, is also getting a deal that will pay him a guaranteed $230 million over five years.

He sat out all of last season after 22 lawsuits were filed against him for sexual misconduct. A grand jury decided not to indict Watson on criminal charges last Friday, speeding up the trade process.

The Browns, who are listed 10th at +1600 to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook, reportedly thought they were out of the running after he narrowed his choices to the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, but he agreed to waive his no-trade clause for Cleveland.

And it's likely the best situation he could ask for among the four teams he was considering. The Carolina Panthers were also in the mix.

The Browns recently acquired receiver Amari Cooper and franchised tagged tight end David Njoku. They have one of the best backfields in the league with former Georgia star running back Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt leading the way.

A solid defense is led by Myles Garrett, one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has given the Browns leadership and an offensive scheme that can make Watson successful.

There were signs earlier this week that Watson might join his hometown team, the Falcons, and that organization was looking to move franchise QB Matt Ryan to make room for Watson's salary cap hit. But the allure of returning to Georgia apparently wasn't enough.

The Browns now have to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield, who's under contract for 2022.

Watson, who grew up in Gainesville, Ga., played three years at Clemson, where he led the Tigers to back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff and won the national championship in 2016.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!