Skip to main content
Tee Higgins Notches First Touchdown for Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Tee Higgins Notches First Touchdown for Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals execute trick play that results in a Tee Higgins six-yard touchdown catch in Super Bowl LVI

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Bengals execute trick play that results in a Tee Higgins six-yard touchdown catch in Super Bowl LVI

Tee Higgins' first Super Bowl touchdown catch came at an opportune time for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.

Trailing 13-3, and facing second-and-goal late in the second quarter from the Los Angeles Rams' 6-yard line, Joe Burrow executed a toss to running back Joe Mixon, who then threw the football to an open Higgins in the back of the end zone. It was the former Clemson receiver's second catch of the game.

Higgins is the first former Clemson player since William Perry in Super Bowl XX to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl. He is the first offensive player from Clemson to ever score a touchdown in a Super Bowl. Perry, a defensive tackle, scored on a 1-yard run for the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins Notches First Touchdown for Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals execute a trick play that results in a Tee Higgins six-yard touchdown catch, cutting the Rams lead in Super Bowl LVI to 13-10.

30 minutes ago
Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd Break the Mold for Bengals

Cincinnati's trio of wideouts are an unselfish group and receivers coach Troy Walters weighs in on how it's helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl.

5 hours ago
USATSI_17299379

Odds and Ends: Previewing Former Clemson WR Tee Higgins Prop Bets for Super Bowl LVI

A look at some of the more intriguing prop bets involving Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, including a best bet on the former Clemson star.

6 hours ago

Higgins finished the first half with 3 catches for 25 yards.

During the 2021 season, Higgins recorded 74 catches for 1,091 yards and caught six touchdowns.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

More Clemson

Bengals WR Tee Higgins
Tigers in the NFL

Tee Higgins Notches First Touchdown for Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

30 minutes ago
Bengals WR Tee Higgins
Tigers in the NFL

Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd Break the Mold for Bengals

5 hours ago
USATSI_17299379
Tigers in the NFL

Odds and Ends: Previewing Former Clemson WR Tee Higgins Prop Bets for Super Bowl LVI

6 hours ago
USATSI_17590335_168387971_lowres (1)
Tigers in the NFL

Clemson Tigers in Super Bowl LVI: Higgins, Reader Look to Lead Bengals Against Rams

9 hours ago
D.J. Reader
Football

Super Bowl LVI: Former Clemson Tiger Will Be Playing for His Dad

10 hours ago
Mike Bray
Men's Basketball

Notre Dame Coach: ‘The Clemson Fans are Awesome’

13 hours ago
USATSI_17658532_168387971_lowres
Men's Basketball

Clemson Drops Fourth Consecutive Game, Losing to Notre Dame 76-61

23 hours ago
P.J. Hall
Men's Basketball

Clemson Set to Host Notre Dame, With Tigers Badly In Need of a Win

Feb 12, 2022