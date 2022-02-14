Tee Higgins Notches First Touchdown for Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Tee Higgins' first Super Bowl touchdown catch came at an opportune time for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.

Trailing 13-3, and facing second-and-goal late in the second quarter from the Los Angeles Rams' 6-yard line, Joe Burrow executed a toss to running back Joe Mixon, who then threw the football to an open Higgins in the back of the end zone. It was the former Clemson receiver's second catch of the game.

Higgins is the first former Clemson player since William Perry in Super Bowl XX to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl. He is the first offensive player from Clemson to ever score a touchdown in a Super Bowl. Perry, a defensive tackle, scored on a 1-yard run for the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX.

Higgins finished the first half with 3 catches for 25 yards.

During the 2021 season, Higgins recorded 74 catches for 1,091 yards and caught six touchdowns.

