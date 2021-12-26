Tee Higgins Posts Career Day in Bengals' Huge Win over Ravens

If the Cincinnati Bengals end up winning the AFC North title, Tee Higgins will be a big reason for it.

The former Clemson receiver caught two touchdown passes for the second time in his career to help the Bengals beat the Ravens 41-21 at home on Sunday. The two teams were tied atop the division standings, so now Cincinnati is in sole possession of the lead.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Bengals (9-6) appear destined for the NFL playoffs, thanks to Higgins. He put up a career-high 194 receiving yards on 12 receptions in the biggest game of the season for his team.

His first scoring opportunity came in the second quarter when Higgins snagged a 1-yard throw from Joe Burrow to put the Bengals up 31-14 at halftime.

Higgins caught his second score on a 10-yard strike from Burrow to put the Bengals over 40 points for the second time this season against the Ravens, who got swept in the two-game series.

It marked the first time this season that Higgins caught two touchdowns in a game and the first time since Week 3 of the 2020 season. Higgins had three productive seasons at Clemson, catching 25 of his 27 career touchdowns in his sophomore and junior seasons.

He went on to be the first pick of the second round in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Higgins has posted his first 1,000-yard season with his big game Sunday. He's caught 71 passes and six touchdowns in 2021, and Higgins will get his first taste of the playoffs in a few weeks.

The Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday as a 4-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

