Report: Tensions Mounting in Jacksonville Between Meyer, Lawrence, Other Jags' Players

Trevor Lawrence's first season in Jacksonville has been a rocky one.

On top of the Jaguars 2-10 start, it also appears that tensions have started to mount inside the locker room, according to a report from NFL.com's Tom Pelissero.

The past few weeks have reportedly seen multiple run-ins with players and coaches, leading some to speculate about head coach Urban Meyer's future with the Jaguars, although there is nothing substantial to suggest that owner Shad Khan is seriously considering a change at this time.

While Lawrence has certainly shown flashes of why Jacksonville made him the top pick in last April's draft, he's also seen his share of struggles during his rookie season. He's completing 58% of his passes and has nine touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Entering Sunday's contest against Tennessee, the Jaguars have lost four straight and five out of their last six games. The team is averaging under 11 points per game during that span, and last week one of their most productive players, running back James Robinson, was benched.

Publicly, Meyer said the benching was injury-related but according to the report, the head coach sat Robinson down after a fumble on the opening drive of the 37-7 loss to the Rams. When running backs coach Bernie Parmalee tried to re-insert Robinson, Meyer insisted that Carlos Hyde, one of his former players at Ohio State, remain in the game.

According to the report, it wasn't until Lawrence intervened, questioning Meyer about Robinson's absence, did the running back return to the game late in the second quarter.

"Bottom line is James is one of our best players and he's got to be on the field and we addressed it," Lawrence told the media after the game. "I feel like we're in a good spot and the whole team, we're good."

Jacksonville is set to go on the road this week to face the 8-4 Titans, with kickoff set for 1 pm.





The NFL odds on FanDuel of the Jaguars having the worst record in the NFL currently sits at +800

