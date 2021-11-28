Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    NFL Analyst Looks At Trevor Lawrence’s Issues During Rookie Year

    Bucky Brooks of ESPN looks at issues during Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s rookie season.
    Trevor Lawrence’s rookie tenure has been a lot different than what he is used to. The Jaguars are 2-8 on the season and the No. 1 overall pick has thrown just eight touchdowns to nine interceptions.

    Lawrence is struggling this year and there is no doubt about that. But, there’s more to it according to NFL analyst Bucky Brooks, who recently wrote about the rookie’s season.

    “Lawrence did not step into an organization with a winning pedigree or an established blueprint for developing a franchise quarterback. In addition, the team is being led by a longtime college coach who had no prior NFL experience. That is not a jab at Urban Meyer, but the rookie head coach is still adjusting to a game vastly different from the college football landscape that he dominated for the better part of two decades,” said Brooks.

    Urban Meyer is used to his winning ways at Florida and then Ohio State. Struggling in the NFL is new to Meyer as it is Lawrence. Brooks still sees a very good quarterback to-be.

    “Lawrence has certainly flashed the A+ talent that made evaluators drool over his potential throughout a decorated Clemson career, but he also made some poor throws and questionable decisions that have led to turnovers. Some of those struggles should be expected from an ultra competitive quarterback attempting to put the team on his back before he is ready to take on responsibility of being the ultimate leader and franchise player”.

    Brooks closed it out by saying the rookie Easter back just needs to stay patient.

    “If Lawrence remains patient while adjusting to the complexities of NFL defenses and the speed of defenders, he has more than enough talent to dominate at his position over the next decade”.

    The Jaguars have a pretty tough schedule to close out the year, though winnable games with the Falcons, Texans and Jets remains. Atlanta and Jacksonville will play today at 1 p.m. Maybe the team led by Lawrence can surprise a playoff contender as they did the Buffalo Bills again in a few weeks.

    Lawrence's stock has plummeted with regards to Rookie of the Year honors. After starting the season as the favorite to win the award, Lawrence is currently +10000 according to FanDuel.

