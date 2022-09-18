Trevor Lawrence Leads Jaguars to First Win of 2022 Season

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the win column.

The former Clemson quarterback completed a career-high 83% of his passes and tossed two touchdown passes to Christan Kirk in the second start of his second season to be the Indianapolis Colts 24-0 on Sunday in Week 2 of the season. The Jaguars didn't get a win until the seventh game last season.

A week after throwing a late interception in a loss at the Washington Commodores, Lawrence got off to a great start and threw for 235 yards with no interceptions against the Colts. The Jacksonville defense backed their starting quarterback's solid play by holding their opponent to 218 total yards.

Former Clemson running back and Jags teammate Travis Etienne rushed for 20 yards on nine carries and caught two passes for 33 yards on Sunday.

The Jaguars, who are +12000 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook, play the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. on the road on Sept. 25.