Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence Leads Jaguars to First Win of 2022 Season

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence Leads Jaguars to First Win of 2022 Season

Former Clemson standout and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback throws for two touchdowns and gets help from the defense in a 24-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the win column. 

The former Clemson quarterback completed a career-high 83% of his passes and tossed two touchdown passes to Christan Kirk in the second start of his second season to be the Indianapolis Colts 24-0 on Sunday in Week 2 of the season. The Jaguars didn't get a win until the seventh game last season. 

A week after throwing a late interception in a loss at the Washington Commodores, Lawrence got off to a great start and threw for 235 yards with no interceptions against the Colts. The Jacksonville defense backed their starting quarterback's solid play by holding their opponent to 218 total yards.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_19073069_168387971_lowres

Spencer Strider Sets New MLB Record

IMG_5315

Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Touchdown Favorite at Wake Forest

Jeremiah Troter

Not Great, Not Bad, but Clemson’s Defense was Better

Though Louisiana Tech threw for 311 yards against the Clemson defense Saturday night, it was not all bad. In fact, there were way more good things that happened than bad in the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 48-20 victory at Memorial Stadium.

Former Clemson running back and Jags teammate Travis Etienne rushed for 20 yards on nine carries and caught two passes for 33 yards on Sunday. 

The Jaguars, who are +12000 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook, play the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. on the road on Sept. 25.

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

More Clemson

USATSI_19073069_168387971_lowres
Baseball

Spencer Strider Sets New MLB Record

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_5315
Football

Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Touchdown Favorite at Wake Forest

By Brad Senkiw
Jeremiah Troter
Football

Not Great, Not Bad, but Clemson’s Defense was Better

By Will Vandervort
USATSI_19072444_168387971_lowres
Football

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Starts Perfect Against Colts

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19070933_168387971_lowres
Football

What We Learned About Clemson in 48-20 Win Over Louisiana Tech

By Brad Senkiw
Will Shipley
Football

Shipley, Clemson Running Game was All Smiles

By Will Vandervort
Will Shipley
Football

Ups and Downs: Clemson Uses Strong Second Half to Pull Away From Louisiana Tech

By JP Priester
IMG_5116
Football

Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries

By Zach Lentz