    Clemson in the NFL: Lawrence, Higgins, Mullen and Renfrow Highlight Week 14
    All Clemson gives you the three biggest NFL contest for former Clemson Tigers.
    SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (6-6) AT CINCINNATI BENGALS (7-5)

     SUNDAY, DEC. 12 AT PAUL BROWN STADIUM

    Bengals WR Tee Higgins this season has continued the momentum he built during his rookie campaign in 2020. Higgins, a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2020, missed two games earlier this season due to a shoulder injury but still has 52 catches for 698 yards and four TDs. 

    JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS AT TENNESSEE TITANS 

    SUNDAY, DEC. 12 AT NISSAN STADIUM

    The Jaguars travel to Nashville in Week 14 for a matchup against the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Sunday will be the 54th regular season matchup between the two teams. Jacksonville has played Tennessee more than any other opponent in franchise history

    QB Trevor Lawrence has completed 247-of-426 attempts for 2,514 yards and nine TDs this season. Lawrence’s nine TDs and 2,514 passing yards are second-most among NFL rookie quarterbacks.

    LAS VEGAS RAIDERS AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

    SUNDAY, DEC. 12 AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM

    Trayvon Mullen Jr. resumed practice with the team after being removed from IR last week. Mullen has been out of action since Week 4 after sustaining a toe injury. All signs are pointing towards him returning to play the Chiefs this Sunday after being a full participant in practice all this week and not being listed on the injury report.

    Expect for Renfrow to be a huge thorn for the Chiefs defense this Sunday. In the Raiders last showdown against KC, the wide receiver led the Raiders in catches and scored a touchdown pass. The Chiefs have also allowed the ninth-most passing yards to teams this season. 

