Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Set to Play In Jaguars Preseason Matchup With Browns

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to see the field for the first time in the preseason on Friday when Jacksonville hosts Cleveland.

First-year head coach Doug Pederson said he wants to see his starters playing together for at least a couple of series, which includes Lawrence getting some live reps with new receivers Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram.

“This week I’m going to let the starters play, get their feet wet a little bit in this football game, a couple series, nothing too crazy, nothing too long, but just let them get a feel of the game, get them working in game situations,” Pederson said.

Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is looking to rebound after a disappointing rookie campaign that saw him throw 17 interceptions to just 12 touchdown passes.

Second-year running back Travis Etienne, who missed his rookie year after suffering a foot injury last August in the preseason, will play his first game since then. Starting running back James Robinson is one of the only first-team players not scheduled to play, as he is still recovering from an Achilles injury.

“We’ve seen a lot here in practice, but you now get under the lights and the crowd and all that kind of stuff,” Pederson said. “It’s a different feel and that’s why you do it, right, why you kind of practice for all those scenarios. He’s one of the guys we want to see.”

The Jaguars held out most of their starters in the preseason opener, a 27-11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game, played in Canton, Ohio.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are listed as a 4-point underdog for Week 1 of the regular season at Washington, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

