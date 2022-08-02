Two Former Clemson Stars Won't Suit Up for Thursday's NFL Hall of Fame Game

Clemson Tiger fans won't be happy when they turn on their televisions Thursday night to watch the NFL's preseason opener.

Former quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, who both play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, are sitting out of the Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Jags head coach Doug Pederson.

It's not uncommon for NFL teams to sit starters early in the preseason, especially when it's the first week of August and training camps have only been going on for a couple of weeks.

Still, it's disappointing that the backfield tandem that led Clemson to three consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff and a national championship in 2018 won't be out on the field Thursday together.

Lawrence and Etienne were both first-round selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, and while the former Clemson QB struggled in his rookie season, he didn't have Etienne, the ACC's and Clemson's all-time leading rusher. The Jennings, La., native suffered a Lisfranc injury last preseason that cost him his rookie season.

Jacksonville's next preseason game is Aug. 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Jaguars' win total is set at 6.5 games, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!