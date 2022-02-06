WATCH: Former Clemson Star Hunter Renfrow Catches TD Pass in his First Pro Bowl

Whether it's a playoff game or an exhibition, Hunter Renfrow does what Hunter Renfrow does. The former Clemson standout receiver made a tough touchdown catch in the back of the end zone for the AFC in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Representing the Las Vegas Raiders in their home stadium, Renfrow got just enough separation from the defense while Patriots quarterback Mac Jones scrambled to his right and threw to Renfrow, who got his toes down before falling out of bounds on the 6-yard scoring strike.

That play in the third quarter extended the AFC's lead over the NFC to 34-21.

Renfrow got in the Pro Bowl last week when Chargers receiver Keenan Allen was unable to participate because of an injury, but Renfrow is plenty qualified to be in this game. He had a breakout season in his third year with the Raiders.

Renfrow produced a career-high 103 receptions in 17 regular-season games. It's the second-most in a season by a Raiders receiver in franchise history, trailing only Hall of Famer Tim Brown.

Renfrow recorded 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns to help Las Vegas reach the NFL playoffs. They lost in the wild-card weekend to eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who play the Los Angeles Rams next week in Super Bowl LVI.

Renfrow played for the Tigers from 2015-2018, helping Clemson win two national championships. He caught the game-winning pass over Alabama in the title game during the 2016 season.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!