Skip to main content
WATCH: Former Clemson Star Hunter Renfrow Catches TD Pass in his First Pro Bowl

WATCH: Former Clemson Star Hunter Renfrow Catches TD Pass in his First Pro Bowl

Hunter Renfrow, representing the Las Vegas Raiders in their home stadium, was on the receiving end of a 6-yard scoring strike during Sunday's NFL Pro Bowl.

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Renfrow, representing the Las Vegas Raiders in their home stadium, was on the receiving end of a 6-yard scoring strike during Sunday's NFL Pro Bowl.

Whether it's a playoff game or an exhibition, Hunter Renfrow does what Hunter Renfrow does. The former Clemson standout receiver made a tough touchdown catch in the back of the end zone for the AFC in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday. 

Representing the Las Vegas Raiders in their home stadium, Renfrow got just enough separation from the defense while Patriots quarterback Mac Jones scrambled to his right and threw to Renfrow, who got his toes down before falling out of bounds on the 6-yard scoring strike.

That play in the third quarter extended the AFC's lead over the NFC to 34-21. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_17626776_168387971_lowres

WATCH: Former Clemson Star Hunter Renfrow Catches TD Pass in his First Pro Bowl

35 seconds ago
USATSI_17523448_168387971_lowres

Doug Pederson 'Truly' Believes in Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence had a huge effect on the new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

1 hour ago
USATSI_17512748_168387971_lowres

How Tee Higgins Made it to Super Bowl LVI in Photos

Today we look back at the season with a photo from each game highlighting former Clemson WR Tee Higgins.

7 hours ago

Renfrow got in the Pro Bowl last week when Chargers receiver Keenan Allen was unable to participate because of an injury, but Renfrow is plenty qualified to be in this game. He had a breakout season in his third year with the Raiders.

Renfrow produced a career-high 103 receptions in 17 regular-season games. It's the second-most in a season by a Raiders receiver in franchise history, trailing only Hall of Famer Tim Brown. 

Renfrow recorded 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns to help Las Vegas reach the NFL playoffs. They lost in the wild-card weekend to eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who play the Los Angeles Rams next week in Super Bowl LVI. 

Renfrow played for the Tigers from 2015-2018, helping Clemson win two national championships. He caught the game-winning pass over Alabama in the title game during the 2016 season.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

More Clemson

USATSI_17626776_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

WATCH: Former Clemson Star Hunter Renfrow Catches TD Pass in his First Pro Bowl

35 seconds ago
USATSI_17523448_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Doug Pederson 'Truly' Believes in Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

1 hour ago
USATSI_17512748_168387971_lowres
Football

How Tee Higgins Made it to Super Bowl LVI in Photos

7 hours ago
USATSI_17563573_168387971_lowres
Men's Basketball

Hall, Dawes Net 18 Each in 69-64 Loss at Georgia Tech

22 hours ago
USATSI_17155636_168387971_lowres
Football

NIL isn't Swinney's Top Selling Point to Recruits, but Clemson's Helping Players Maximize Opportunities

Feb 5, 2022
Mario Goodrich
Football

Clemson standout proving his value at Reese’s Senior Bowl

Feb 4, 2022
Tee Higgins
Football

Bengals’ Run to Super Bowl LVI is Very Familiar to Former Clemson Star

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_17492218_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence Gets New Head Coach in Jacksonville

Feb 4, 2022