Two Clemson Tigers Receivers Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
Heading into the 2025 college football season, Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik likely isn’t too worried about who he’ll be throwing to. Already projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the class, Klubnik also has the comfort of targeting two of the best wide receivers in the country.
Continuing a busy preseason stretch of recognition, Tigers wideouts Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr. have been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.
When Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick ranked the top receiver rooms in the country back in May, Clemson came in at No.3, behind only Ohio State and Auburn.
Luckily for the Tigers offense, Williams decided to return for his senior year although he likely would have been drafted in the early-to-mid rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Last season, he caught 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 12.1 yards per catch.
The Irmo, South Carolina native has been highly productive since arriving at Clemson, earning Freshman All-America honors after catching 56 passes for 604 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman.
According to NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, Williams is his highest-graded wide receiver in the 2025 draft class.
“So my highest rated guy, Antonio Williams, I gave a 91,” McShay said. “I thought he was outstanding on all three levels. The stats matched up, 95th percentile in separation. I thought he was crisp off the line of scrimmage. Tempos and stems his routes beautifully. I love the way he drops his weight.”
While he may not have Williams’ experience just yet, Wesco Jr. has the potential to actually have the better year out of the two.
According to PFF, Wesco Jr. is the eight-best returning wide receiver in college football.
“Wesco’s 707 receiving yards in 2024 trailed only Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams among true freshmen wideouts, while his 2.21 yards per route run ranked fifth and led the Tigers,” Chadwick said. “He showed off his upside most in Clemson’s ACC Championship win over SMU, against whom he caught eight passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
As a true freshman, Weso Jr. was named a Freshman All American after catching 41 passes for 708 yards and five touchdowns.
With two of the top wide receivers in college football, and arguably the top returning quarterback in college football, Tigers fans have every reason to have high expectations for their team's offense heading into this season.