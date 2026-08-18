Colorado Buffaloes to Host NBA Preseason Matchup in Boulder

Colorado Buffaloes basketball fans are certainly in for a treat this October, as the University of Colorado will host an NBA preseason matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz at the CU Events Center for a neutral-site battle on Oct. 4 to cap off Colorado's Homecoming Weekend.

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of a Big 12 court emblem inside the CU Events Center before the game between the Kansas State Wildcats against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A homecoming it will be, too, as two former Buffs will once again reunite in Boulder, only this time on opposite teams.

NBA Reunion in Boulder, Colorado

Feb 8, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Julian Hammond III (3) and guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) and forward Cody Williams (10) and guard KJ Simpson (2) huddle in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Fomer Buffs forward Cody Williams, the No. 10 overall pick by the Utah Jazz, and former CU guard KJ Simpson, the No. 42 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets before being waived and picked up on a two-way contract by the Nuggets, are two of Colorado's most recent stars from the 2024 NBA Draft, along with Tristan da Silva, who was selected No. 18 overall by the Orlando Magic.

For Colorado fans, seeing Williams and Simpson come back together in the NBA to play a preseason game on the hardwood that holds so many fond memories for them as teammates should be a welcome sight for Buff Nation.

After all, Williams and Simpson helped the Buffs set a new school record winning 26 games during the 2023-24 season, finishing the year with an electrifying run to the NCAA Tournament where Colorado defeated Florida in the opening round before falling to Marquette 81-77 in the second-round.

Now, just a few years after sharing the court in Boulder, Williams and Simpson will reunite, only this time on opposite sides of a preseason matchup that could become crucial in determining their respective paths at the next level.

Settling Into the NBA

Apr 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy talks to forward Cody Williams (5) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to NBA analyst Jake Weinbach, there could be a chance Williams is left out of the Jazz's rotation next season and becomes a trade candidate in Utah. Though he made steady improvements statistically from his first to second year, going from averaging 4.6 points per game to 8.8, the former No. 10 overall pick still has plenty to prove as he continues finding his place in the NBA.

Still, for Colorado fans, there's plenty of reason to remain optimistic about the 21-year-olds trajectory.

During NBA Summer League, Williams highlighted his summer circuit by exploding for 26 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals on a red-hot 5-of-10 shooting performance from beyond the arc against the Chicago Bulls. He followed that breakout performance up with another efficient outing against the Atlanta Hawks, recording 17 points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks.

Simpson, who also struggled to find his footing in Charlotte before making his way to the Mile High City, now seems to be in a situation that could be a perfect fit for him.

Apr 8, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard KJ Simpson Jr. (25) attempts a shot as Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's full circle to be here, and I'm just happy to be a Nugget," Simpson told Bill Hanzlik and Christopher Dempsey in a postgame interview shortly after arriving in Denver last season.

Simpson opened his NBA Summer League play with an eye-catching 17 points, 9 assists, 2 rebounds, a steal, and a block against the Houston Rockets. He followed that up with another standout performance, tallying 19 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds, while posting a plus-21 rating in a decisive win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With both Williams and Simpson looking to carve out bigger roles on their respective teams, Colorado fans could have the opportunity to watch both former Buffs see meaningful minutes when they return to Boulder.

The NBA in Boulder

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip performs in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's unusual, this isn't the first time Colorado fans have had an opportunity to see three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on the Buffs' home court. The Nuggets played at CU's Coors Events Center back in 2015, when Denver tipped off against the Chicago Bulls in a preseason matchup.

Now, more than a decade later, the Nuggets are returning to Boulder with another high-profile preseason matchup that could help highlight the immense potential value of bringing more marquee events to Boulder.

For CU, hosting an NBA game also presents another golden opportunity to further ongoing discussions surrounding renovation projects at the CU Events Center. Expanded premium seating, updated facilities and improved fan amenities could give Colorado another lucrative opportunity to generate revenue while creating unforgettable experiences for Buff Nation.

Still, for Colorado's faithful, it's likely the primary draw will be Williams and Simpson returning to Boulder. Where for one special night, the CU Events Center will once again be home to a pair of Buffs chasing their NBA dreams.

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