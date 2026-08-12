Colorado Fans Will Love Deion Sanders' Comments About Buffaloes Practice

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is getting his team ready for the 2026 season, which is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 3, on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Sanders sounds as if he likes what he’s seeing from his team so far.

Deion Sanders' Fourth Season in Boulder

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Former NFL player Deion Sanders arrives at Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders spoke to the Colorado team on the field right after Monday’s practice wrapped up. Coach Prime was pleased with what he saw.

“Great practice today considering it’s a Monday. This is a great practice today,” Sanders said in a YouTube video posted by Well Off Media. “You guys exceeded all expectations, and I like it.”

If you were a habitual Well Off Media watcher last year like I was, you’ll remember there was NEVER a practice where Coach said something like this afterwards.



Coach Prime seems very pleased with how his team has come together this offseason🔥 #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/xUnC00gkpJ — Ky🦬 (@ihavemadflavor) August 10, 2026

The season is less than a month away from starting, and Colorado will be trying to turn their fortunes around from what was considered a disappointing 2025 season. In 2025, Colorado went 3-9, with only one of their three wins coming over an FBS opponent. It was the least amount of wins in a season for a Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes team.

Through his first three seasons in Boulder from 2023-2025, Coach Prime has an overall record of 16-21. Colorado has alternated from year to year in the Deion era from making bowl games to missing them. In his first season at the helm in 2023, Colorado went 4-8, missing a bowl.

Colorado then surprised many around the country in 2024 when they went 9-3 in the regular season and earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl. 2025 was a turn in the wrong direction. Now, the Buffs will look to bounce back.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a great unknown when it comes to this 2026 Colorado team with the amount of new names and faces all over. The Buffs welcomed in a large transfer portal class of 43 players this offseason, which is among the most in college football. On the flip side, 36 players from the 2025 team left in the portal. If Colorado struggles again in 2026, it won't be because they decided to run it back with the same 2025 roster.

In addition to the roster overhaul, there have also been huge coaching changes. It starts at offensive coordinator with former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion. Marion was the head coach at Sac State for just one season in 2025, but did not disappoint. His offense was electric, averaging 33.8 points per game.

The Hornets had won just three games the prior season in 2024 before Marion got there. In 2025 under Marion, they went 7-5. This caught Deion Sanders' eye. He was able to bring Marion on board at Colorado to be their offensive coordinator.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado also has a new defensive coordinator. The Buffs hired Chris Marve as linebackers coach this offseason. After he was hired, Buffs defensive coordinator Robert Livingston accepted an assistant coaching job in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. This opened the door for Marve to win the Colorado defensive coordinator job, which he did.

Marve has experience as a defensive coordinator from his time with the Virginia Tech Hokies from 2022-2024.

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