Colorado set to unveil Men's Basketball Wall of Honor
The University of Colorado is set to celebrate its storied men’s basketball program with the unveiling of a Men’s Basketball Wall of Honor at the CU Events Center. This new display recognizes former Buffaloes who have left a significant legacy in the sport, either by achieving at least five years of service in the NBA or winning an Olympic gold medal. Ten iconic players have been selected for the inaugural induction, reflecting over 120 years of basketball history at CU.
Among the legends honored is Chauncey Billups, a 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and one of the most decorated Buffs. A two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP with the Detroit Pistons, Billups is also a five-time NBA All-Star and current head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. Other notable honorees include Alec Burks, who has played 14 NBA seasons, and Derrick White, a key contributor to the Boston Celtics' 2023-24 NBA Championship and an Olympic gold medalist.
Colorado gead coach Tad Boyle emphasized the importance of the wall for the program. “The Wall of Honor is long overdue and serves as a testament to the success of men’s basketball players after they leave the University of Colorado,” Boyle said. “The foundation of their success was established here as student-athletes and we’re proud to honor their success in basketball after Colorado.”
The Wall of Honor also features CU pioneers such as Burdette "Burdie" Haldorson, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the 1960 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame team, and Cliff Meely, whose jersey is one of two officially retired at CU. Both Haldorson and Meely left an indelible mark on CU basketball with their All-American accolades and conference titles. Jim Davis, another honoree, led CU to two Big Eight titles in the early 1960s before enjoying a successful NBA career.
Rounding out the inaugural class are NBA standouts such as Spencer Dinwiddie, currently with the Dallas Mavericks; Andre Roberson, known for his defensive prowess with Oklahoma City; Jay Humphries, CU’s all-time leader in steals; Scott Wedman, a two-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics; and Cliff Meely, who dominated the Big Eight Conference in his era.
The jerseys of these legendary Buffs will be displayed prominently in the northwest corner of the CU Events Center. Each player will be honored during upcoming games, starting with Haldorson, Meely, and Davis on January 28 against Arizona State.