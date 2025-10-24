Buffs Beat

NBA Expectations for Former Colorado Basketball Stars as New Season Begins

The NBA lost a few Colorado Buffaloes this past offseason, but Boulder's presence in the association remains strong. Coach Tad Boyle developed Boston Celtics' Derrick White, Orland Magic's Tristan da Silva, Charlotte Hornets' KJ Simpson and others who could have breakthrough years in store.

Harrison Simeon

Oct 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) looks on during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Oct 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) looks on during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The NBA is back, and so are its Colorado Buffaloes.

Coach Tad Boyle has had success in developing pro prospects over the past 15 years, especially considering Colorado's middling national status. Seven players competed for NBA teams last season, a program record.

Not all of them had peaceful offseasons, however. Guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Alec Burks were released over the summer and have begun 2025-26 as free agents.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyles calls out in the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at CU Events Cen
Jan 12, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyles calls out in the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at CU Events Center. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The NBA has seen a rise of Buffaloes on coaching staffs in recent years, though its golden goose is currently shrouded in controversy. Now-former Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, arguably the greatest basketball player to ever pass through Boulder, was arrested Thursday in connection with an illegal gambling scheme.

Colorado now sits at five alumni players, all on various winding journeys.

Derrick White, Boston Celtics Guard

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) takes a shot during warmups before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden
Oct 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) takes a shot during warmups before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

White is ready to fly through the latter half of his career. The 2024 NBA champ and two-time All-Defensive Team selection will take on a larger role in Boston after star forward Jayson Tatum went down with an achilles tear last playoffs.

With Tatum on the shelf for likely all of this season, White has a golden opportunity. The Parker, Colorado, native will continue to make Buffs fans proud with tough two-way play and proven leadership. He's already notched a 25-point performance in the Celtics' season opener with many more to come.

Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic Forward

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) passes the ball against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at Kia Center.
Mar 29, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) passes the ball against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Throughout a decorated Colorado career, many pondered da Silva's ability to translate to the NBA. The German forward scored 16 points in 18 minutes in his 2025-26 debut and has been a spark plug for Orlando, now poised for a push at the Eastern Conference title.

As a rookie last season, da Silva averaged 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds a night with solid defense and high IQ. Coached by another former Buff in Jamahl Mosley, he kept the Magic playoff-bound while key wings Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner fell victim to injury.

KJ Simpson, Charlotte Hornets Guard

Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) dribbles up court during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square
Oct 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) dribbles up court during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Simpson had an up-and-down rookie year after a second-round draft selection by Charlotte. He played in 36 games (started 15) while averaging 7.8 points, three rebounds and three assists, but he spent a sizable chunk in the G-League.

He also dazzled in this past Summer League, helping the Hornets to a championship. Simpson is an undersized point guard with old-school slashing skills yet little hope of becoming a superstar. But with proper opportunity and development, he'll be an NBA mainstay.

Cody Williams, Utah Jazz Forward

Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the fir
Oct 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Stuck on a dead-end franchise, Colorado's highest-ever high school recruit and first one-and-done may yearn for the Flatirons. The forward and brother of All-NBA honoree Jalen Williams has elite traits, but didn't produce much to win any sibling rivalries during his rookie season.

In 50 games (21 starts), Williams averaged just 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while struggling to keep up on defense. He played just two minutes in Utah's season opener, not exactly a good omen for his future in the league.

Jabari Walker, Philadelphia 76ers Forward

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34) gestures during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Cha
Mar 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34) gestures during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / John Hefti-Imagn Images

After three seasons with the Trail Blazers, Walker signed a two-way contract with the 76ers in July. He never quite broke through in Portland but had a solid 2023-24, starting 23 games and averaging 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Now in Philadelphia, Walker hopes his new environment can bring more consistent good fortune. He played 19 minutes in his season debut against the Celtics and logged six points and four boards.

