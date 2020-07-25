May Cause Waterworks: Roberson is back on an NBA court

BuffsCountry
Chase Howell

The greatest stories in sports are usually about perseverance. That's one of the reasons we love sports. 

Overcoming or doing the impossible. 

The story of Andre Roberson perfectly encapsulates what we love about sports. 

On January 27, 2018, Roberson didn't know he may have just played his last minutes on an NBA court. But over the next two years, that thought had crept into his mind after multiple setbacks. 

It took him two and a half years for him to get back on the court in an NBA game again and, despite no fans, he still entered the game to a standing ovation. 

“It was a lot of emotions: anxious, happy, just overly ecstatic to get back on the floor and hear coach call my name to get in the game,” Roberson told the media after the game. “He gave me a heads up at halftime that I was going to go in so I was getting myself ready and the nerves started rattling... It just felt great to be back out there, especially with the full support of my team, it was just a blessing.”

He entered the game in the third quarter wasn't completely back to his normal self, there's no doubt about that. And he furthered that point as Roberson (a career 25% three-point shooter) drilled a three-pointer as his first points of the game. 

He finished with five points (2-3 FG), two rebounds and a steal while playing 12 minutes of his first exhibition game. 

The stat line isn't what matters though, everybody was just happy to see him back on the court. 

“The guys couldn’t have been any more excited for him,” said Thunder coach Billy Donovan. “Certainly the staff was very excited for him. I know I was, just seeing what he has gone through for the last two years. And then I think you were able to see glimpses of what’s made him such a great defensive player, the things that he does do and just how smart he is, his ability with his feet, his length. He actually played really, really well. And I give him a lot of credit for a guy that’s had off for as long as he has to get out there in the first competitive situation and then do a great job.”

Now we'll wait and see if he can become a significant contributor on a team trying to make a playoff run. 

