Colorado Strength Coach Andreu Swasey Sends Warning to Players As Workouts Ramp Up

Strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey's offseason workouts are underway in Boulder, representing a key component to the Colorado Buffaloes' on-field success.

With well over 50 newcomers on the current roster, including 42 via the transfer portal, Colorado's fresh faces will soon learn Swasey's expectations. Now in his second year with the Buffs, Swasey sent a fair warning to Colorado players during a team meeting on Monday as his winter training program ramps up.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I'm just telling you, the moment of truth is coming," Swasey said in a video posted by Thee Pregame Show. "Your heart rate is gonna hit another level. You're gonna have an out-of-body experience. Between you and you, you're gonna find out how much you love CU."

Swasey and his staff spent last week taking player measurements, including 40-yard dash times and weights, but are now focused on laying the groundwork for Colorado's success in the spring and beyond.

🔥 Powerful. Coach Swasey. Not Playing Around. Moment of Truth 🦬



"Between you and you, you gonna find out how much you love CU. Your heart rate gonna hit a different level. You finna have an outta body experience. Eat Iron"



📽️ @theepregameshow https://t.co/97tUg0fQcN pic.twitter.com/Nxnaini7zy — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) January 26, 2026

"I'm here to build you up," Swasey said. "Now, we got to get the groundwork. We got to run, we got to get in shape, condition. I can't go in there and do three reps on my first two sets and now I can't hit my card (weight goals). If I can't hit my weights, the reason I got weights there is to show you your work capacity."

Swasey added that having the proper mindset is critical to getting the most out of his often grueling offseason workouts.

"Understand the mindset of where we're at and what's going on," Swasey continued. "Now, we're in the trenches. Now, it's time. What's done in the dark is gonna come to light. Eat iron. You got to look like iron... When we say down, set, hike, blue 30, it's showtime. You're gonna hold on with that speed and knock people into the middle of next week."

Deion Sanders' Praise For Andreu Swasey

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has immense trust in Swasey, who previously spent 15 years as the Miami Hurricanes' head strength and conditioning coach from 2001 to 2016.

"He can make them look like Tarzan, but we can't play like Jane," Sanders said after Colorado's season finale in November.

Colorado won only three games last season but has since reloaded with one of college football's top incoming transfer portal classes. Early in the new year, wide receiver Joseph Williams, tight end Zach Atkins, safety Ben Finneseth and other returning players have seemingly stepped up as leaders.

MORE: Colorado Transfer Receiver Adds New Dimension to Buffaloes Offense

MORE: Deion Sanders Causes Controversy with Fines for Colorado Players

MORE: The Most Impactful Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

"Coach Swasey has been the truth with summer conditioning and all that stuff," Finneseth said last August.

Colorado hasn't yet announced when it will begin spring camp, but the work put in during workouts over the next month-plus will be critical to helping the Buffs hit the ground running come March. Sanders will oversee his fourth spring camp in Boulder and his second alongside Swasey.