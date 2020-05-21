BuffsCountry
Frank Ryder to transfer to Denver

Chase Howell

Frank Ryder is taking the short drive down US-36 and I-25 to the University of Denver.

After two seasons as a walk-on for the Colorado Buffaloes, Ryder has decided to finish up his collegiate basketball career with the DU Pioneers.

It was first reported by Pat Rooney of the Boulder Daily Camera and BuffsCountry can confirm the report.  

The 6-foot-10 forward/center began his career at the University of San Diego where he played almost 14 minutes a game as a freshman.

A health scare caused him to move back to his hometown of Boulder. He had two open-heart surgeries and didn't know if he was going to be able to play competitive basketball again.

Miraculously, he was able to recover and joined the CU basketball team during the 2018-19 season. He had to sit out that year due to NCAA transfer rules. 

Last season was his first eligible season with the Buffs. He averaged just 1.5 minutes per game and averaged .5 points in the four games he played in. 

He decided to enter the transfer portal a few weeks ago in hopes of earning a division one scholarship. 

DU offered him that chance and he committed to Rodney Billups and the Pios on Saturday.

He will be immediately eligible to play due to his walk-on status with Colorado and one of the NCAA walk-on rules.

CU offered him an opportunity to work his way back to 100 percent and now that he feels more comfortable with his health, he is ready for a new challenge. 

