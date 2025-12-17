Ranking Deion Sanders' Glaring Transfer Portal Needs For Colorado
Anticipation is building for the Colorado Buffaloes' next transfer portal window.
But after last season's spotty returns for coach Deion Sanders, there isn't the same excitement as in previous cycles. "Coach Prime" missed on a multitude of transfers, including the most high-profile names on each side in quarterback Kaidon Salter and defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis.
Sanders still landed some studs, including safety Tawfiq Byard, center Zarian McGill and wide receiver Joseph Williams.
Whether hits or misses, many have graduated. And with the elimination of the spring transfer window, Sanders must act decisively to bring in talent. New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion should help, as well as the promise of freshman quarterback Julian Lewis.
From least to most necessary, where should the Buffaloes attack most through the portal?
10. Quarterback
Lewis has the position secure at Colorado for as long as he wants it, but a veteran backup wouldn't hurt. Ryan Staub could return to his reserve spot as well. Look for the Buffaloes to snag a senior journeyman who could guide Lewis and the locker room through rough patches.
9. Tight End
Depending on how much Marion prioritizes the position, Colorado could stand pat with Zach Atkins or look for more. The 6-4 Southwest Missouri transfer could look to unlock his potential as a senior.
8. Running Back
The Buffaloes found an array of talent at running back, but could certainly look to pursue a workhorse. Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden will be back, along with DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price, if granted eligibility.
7. Safety
Surprisingly, Colorado's safety room could look largely the same next season. Byard is a mainstay, but Carter Stoutmire and Ben Finneseth could stick around for another year. Still, the Buffaloes need an over-the-top ace who'll work off Byard's skills around the front seven.
6. Wide Receiver
Colorado's top two offensive weapons are set for next season: Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams. However, the room could use a trusty, experienced pair of hands to take pressure off youngsters like Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson.
5. Special Teams
The era of kicker Alejandro Mata has ended, leaving Colorado on the hunt for a new specialist. Punter Damon Greaves will return, but the Buffs need a strong leg for field goals and kickoffs. It's an important position to get right, especially considering Mata's accuracy.
4. Linebacker
Colorado failed to replace 2024's dynamic duo of LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green, as Reginald Hughes and Martavius French struggled mightily this past season. Carson Crawford and Rodney Colton Jr. could provide a spark as freshmen, but savvy vets are vital for a complete second level.
3. Offensive Line
Colorado may replace all but one offensive line starter for a second straight offseason. Left tackle Jordan Seaton is set, guard Yahya Attia could elevate as a redshirt sophomore and right tackle Larry Johnson III has valuable experience, but other spots will see new faces.
2. Cornerback
DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge have graduated, leaving all hands on deck to renovate the Buffs' cornerback room. Ivan Yates has at least one more year to compete and start, but the portal will bring significant returns.
1. Defensive Line
Besides standout underclassmen, Colorado's defensive line will be entirely new-look in 2026. Colorado will build around defensive ends London Merritt, Alexander McPherson and Brandon Davis-Swain.
