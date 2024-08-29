Colorado has new-look uniform combination for North Dakota State opener
The Colorado Buffaloes are in new threads for the North Dakota State opener. A "Darth Vader" uniform combination with gold lettering and white trims.
A black jersey with metallic black helmet and back pants for Deion Sanders' second home debut. It's similar to the home uniforms of the past with a few touch-ups. One heck of an addition compared to anything Nike had for the Buffs last year. One of the best things from this set is the white facemask and flatirons on the sleeve.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the Buffs and Bison. Colorado cannot afford to sleep on the FCS powerhouse. NDST has a deep history of upsetting Division I teams and CU needs to be aware of the long list since 2010. Needless to say, Colorado dealt many surprises early last season and then the wheels fell off in conference play. It’s a new chapter as the Buffs look for their first win in 2024.
The season has arrived for the Buffs on Thursday night. CU returns stars and Heisman hopefuls Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders for what is expected to be their respective final collegiate seasons. Colorado welcomes North Dakota State into Folsom Field for the non-conference affair at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.