Colorado’s Win Total Betting Odds Put Extra Pressure on Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes are in spring camp with a revamped roster, but coach Deion Sanders and new his staff face plenty of pressure this season. Vegas isn’t exactly buying in.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Buffaloes’ win total set at just 4.5, which would put them at the bottom of the Big 12. That’s a stark contrast to the buzz around Sanders’ high-energy approach and the roster changes he’s made this offseason.

Programs like Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, UCF, and West Virginia are set at 5.5 wins, the second-lowest in the conference. That only makes Colorado’s projected total of 4.5 wins look even worse on paper.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Still, the Buffaloes have the talent to challenge those expectations.

If Colorado can put its speed, playmakers, and depth together, there’s reason to think they could outperform that low win total. This season might not just be about proving Vegas wrong, but it could be the start of a new era in Boulder under Sanders’ leadership.

Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes Enter Season Under Intense Pressure

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado’s offseason looked impressive on paper, but it came at a steep cost for Sanders. Losing offensive lineman Jordan Seaton was a major blow, and the departures of safety Tawfiq Byard and wide receiver Omarion Miller only added to the challenge.

All three were seen as key pieces of Sanders’ long-term vision, which makes their exits even tougher to swallow. While the Buffaloes were able to bring in replacements, losing more than 40 players in a single offseason is hard to ignore.

That kind of turnover puts serious pressure on Sanders to make his transfer portal–heavy approach work and work fast.

Even with promising new additions, the sheer number of departures raises the stakes. Every game next season will carry extra weight, and Sanders won’t have much room for error as he tries to turn his vision into results.

The challenge isn’t just rebuilding the roster, but it’s proving the program can compete consistently in a conference that won’t wait for them to catch up.

Is a Five‑Win Season Realistic for Deion Sanders?

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The odds of Sanders and the Buffaloes reaching five wins feel like a coin flip, especially with the Big 12 deeper than ever. Even with the additions Colorado made this offseason, it might not be enough to make up for the losses.

Right now, the second game against Weber State looks like the only one that could be considered a likely win.

Even Georgia Tech, without quarterback Haynes King, will likely still pose a challenge. Every other game carries uncertainty, which means Sanders and his team will need near-perfect execution to come out on top.

If Colorado wants to hit that five-win mark, Sanders will need his roster to click quickly and limit mistakes. Ultimately, this season could come down to whether the Buffaloes can turn all their potential into consistent results against a tough Big 12 slate.