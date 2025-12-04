The One Glaring Weakness In Deion Sanders' Colorado Recruiting Class

Throughout a season in which they became pushovers, the Colorado Buffaloes got no push.

Colorado's defensive line took dramatic steps backward in 2025 despite the emergence of youth. So why not add to it?

Yet as the dust settles on another year of recruiting, it's clear that coach Deion Sanders will address the defensive trenches elsewhere. But this shouldn't be the case, especially with the number of replacements to be made across the roster.

Defensive Line Room Reeling From Graduations

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive end Keaten Wade (27) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado saw both starting defensive ends graduate following last Saturday's season conclusion, Arden Walker and Keaten Wade. And among the 11 members of the Buffs' 2026 recruiting class, just one is a defensive lineman, and it may be zero without nepotism as a factor.

However, he is promising. Domata Peko Jr. will likely be the lone true freshman defensive lineman for Colorado next season, a top-10 junior college prospect in the nation with experience at all spots up front. The Ventura College (Calabasas, Calif.) product is the son of Buffs defensive line coach Domata Peko, who played 15 strong seasons in the NFL.

The Buffaloes spent recruiting resources on second and third-level defenders instead, a valid strategy that includes three talented linebackers. Four-star Carson Crawford is Colorado's highest-ranked recruit, while Rodney Colton Jr. (former four-star) and Colby Johnson bring versatility and energy to the front seven.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant defensive line coach Donato Peko before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The class also includes potential for the secondary, namely four-star safety Preston Ashley and three-star cornerback Maurice Williams. The pair will join several underclassmen Buffs waiting in the wings, such as cornerback Noah King and safety TJ Branch.

Still, change is needed throughout the defensive line. Defensive tackles Amari McNeill, Tauren Carter, Anquin Barnes Jr., Gavriel Lightfoot (who never played) and Tawfiq Thomas were also on their final years of eligibility, leaving the interior reliant on a disappointing transfer in Jeheim Oatis, along with the hopeful returns of Brandon Davis-Swain and Tavian Coleman.

Colorado will hotly pursue defensive tackles through the portal once more after an atrocious season of run defense. It produces another year of instability at the spot, but there are beacons of hope that could stick around.

Colorado's Trenches Hoping For Youth Movement

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Alexander McPherson (98) celebrates a defensive play in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That aforementioned 2024 recruiting class saw the arrival of two IMG Academy prospects who showed elite flashes for Colorado this past season. Defensive ends London Merritt and Alexander McPherson could be in line to start on the Buffaloes' edges in 2026.

Merritt impressed heavily in limited reps, showing the strength to compete against Big 12 tackles. The former Ohio State pledge was an honorable mention for Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, the conference announced on Thursday.

McPherson didn't see as much action but made game-changing plays that Colorado desperately needs next season. Both rising sophomores will hope to improve the poor turnover and sack numbers of their defense.

In addition, defensive end Samuel Okunlola missed nearly all of this past year with an injury and will aim to thrive when healthy as a senior. The former Pittsburgh Panther showed immense promise in bursts two seasons back and will return to boost the trenches.