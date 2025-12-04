The One Glaring Weakness In Deion Sanders' Colorado Recruiting Class
In this story:
Throughout a season in which they became pushovers, the Colorado Buffaloes got no push.
Colorado's defensive line took dramatic steps backward in 2025 despite the emergence of youth. So why not add to it?
Yet as the dust settles on another year of recruiting, it's clear that coach Deion Sanders will address the defensive trenches elsewhere. But this shouldn't be the case, especially with the number of replacements to be made across the roster.
Defensive Line Room Reeling From Graduations
Colorado saw both starting defensive ends graduate following last Saturday's season conclusion, Arden Walker and Keaten Wade. And among the 11 members of the Buffs' 2026 recruiting class, just one is a defensive lineman, and it may be zero without nepotism as a factor.
However, he is promising. Domata Peko Jr. will likely be the lone true freshman defensive lineman for Colorado next season, a top-10 junior college prospect in the nation with experience at all spots up front. The Ventura College (Calabasas, Calif.) product is the son of Buffs defensive line coach Domata Peko, who played 15 strong seasons in the NFL.
The Buffaloes spent recruiting resources on second and third-level defenders instead, a valid strategy that includes three talented linebackers. Four-star Carson Crawford is Colorado's highest-ranked recruit, while Rodney Colton Jr. (former four-star) and Colby Johnson bring versatility and energy to the front seven.
MORE: What Kevin Stefanski's Comments Tell Us About Shedeur Sanders' Future
MORE: Marshall Faulk Opens Up On Deion Sanders in Intro Southern Press Conference
MORE: How Colorado Buffaloes Can Still Boost Troubling Recruiting Class
The class also includes potential for the secondary, namely four-star safety Preston Ashley and three-star cornerback Maurice Williams. The pair will join several underclassmen Buffs waiting in the wings, such as cornerback Noah King and safety TJ Branch.
Still, change is needed throughout the defensive line. Defensive tackles Amari McNeill, Tauren Carter, Anquin Barnes Jr., Gavriel Lightfoot (who never played) and Tawfiq Thomas were also on their final years of eligibility, leaving the interior reliant on a disappointing transfer in Jeheim Oatis, along with the hopeful returns of Brandon Davis-Swain and Tavian Coleman.
Colorado will hotly pursue defensive tackles through the portal once more after an atrocious season of run defense. It produces another year of instability at the spot, but there are beacons of hope that could stick around.
Colorado's Trenches Hoping For Youth Movement
That aforementioned 2024 recruiting class saw the arrival of two IMG Academy prospects who showed elite flashes for Colorado this past season. Defensive ends London Merritt and Alexander McPherson could be in line to start on the Buffaloes' edges in 2026.
Merritt impressed heavily in limited reps, showing the strength to compete against Big 12 tackles. The former Ohio State pledge was an honorable mention for Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, the conference announced on Thursday.
McPherson didn't see as much action but made game-changing plays that Colorado desperately needs next season. Both rising sophomores will hope to improve the poor turnover and sack numbers of their defense.
In addition, defensive end Samuel Okunlola missed nearly all of this past year with an injury and will aim to thrive when healthy as a senior. The former Pittsburgh Panther showed immense promise in bursts two seasons back and will return to boost the trenches.
Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.