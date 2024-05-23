National host slams Colorado's 99-year-old superfan Peggy Coppom over recruiting video
Colorado fans are pulling for five-star QB Julian Lewis to commit to Coach Prime and the Buffs. The grassroots campaign has gained steam recently with the news that the Peachtree State passer would be making his third visit to Boulder in June. Even Peggy Coppom sent "JuJu" a video, saying she has been cheering for the team over the past 84 years and she was "getting tired of being a good loser and would love to be a good winner."
Many people commented on Peggy's thoughts, including On3 host Josh Newberg who asked when "KarenKeyLargo" became a Buffs fan? He was allegedly making a reference to a woman who went viral for outlandish behavior and coined the term being "Karen". There is no way to explain this other than it being a bad joke.
Deion Sanders Jr fired back with a response of his own saying, "Never question greatness. She's actually CU Royalty"
Coppom is one-half of the famed CU twins with Betty Hoover, who passed away in 2020. While Peggy has been solo for a bit, she keeps the memory of her sister alive and well. They've been avid supporters of CU athletics for over eight decades. She has also shared many heartfelt moments with Coach Prime who has quickly become one of Peggy's biggest fans. The duo first appeared at last year's Black and Gold Spring Game, shouting out for her theme music in the locker room, and dancing with Gronk on FOX's Big Noon Saturday Kickoff show.
It's hard not to soak up Peggy's energy that she puts out into the world. Coppom has only missed a few CU football games since her family moved from the high plains of eastern Colorado to Boulder to escape the Dust Bowl in 1939. She became a season ticket holder in 1966, witnessing some of the greatest moments in Colorado history.
Hopefully Lewis takes Peggy's words to heart and eventually makes his way to Colorado. The nation's second-ranked QB in the 2025 recruiting class is currently committed to USC but has kept his options open before signing any letter of intent.