Ryan Garcia confirms he'll be at Colorado's Spring Game
Ryan Garcia walked into Brooklyn's Barclays Center as a major underdog on Saturday night and walked out a champion. While Devin Haney's WBC junior welterweight title was off-the-table due to the champion boxer not making weight, Garcia's powerful form with three knockdowns was the difference in a majority decision.
After the triple KO's, Garcia announced he would be Boulder Bound for next week's Black and Gold Spring Game, according to a post from Deion Sanders Jr. on Sunday.
The Golden Boy fighter will be one of the major names on hand for the star-studded event, including five-time Grammy Award-winner Lil Wayne, who will be performing at CU Events Center on Saturday night. Fellow Young Money artist Fooly Faime also said he would be on campus next week. Wayne is schedule to preform with Bossman Dlow and YG as part of Prime's big weekend at Colorado.
Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) was a +575 underdog right before the fight and paid Haney upward of $600K, according to multiple sources for the fight to proceed. He'll move his way up the rankings and will likely secure another title shot soon.
Colorado will host upwards of 30K people for this year's event at Folsom Field on Saturday, April 27th.