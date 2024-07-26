What Dan Patrick said about Deion Sanders moving on from Colorado
Deion Sanders continues down his path to rebuild the Colorado Buffaloes football program, but some national commentators are already plotting his next move. Even though Coach Prime has said that he's happy being in Boulder, Paul Finebaum, Stephen A. Smith, and others want him on a bigger stage.
However, not everyone working for the major networks agree with the ESPN commentators. FOX Sports' Dan Patrick believes Finebaum's latest "Prime to Hollywood" ploy is really redirected hate against Lincoln Riley being at USC. He also wants Sanders to get through a full recruiting cycle before critics start placing him elsewhere.
“Paul Finebaum doesn’t like Lincoln Riley. So now, instead of criticizing Lincoln Riley, he’s promoting Deion Sanders," Patrick said. "I don’t know if he truly believes it. I respect Paul. He has a way of getting headlines and he certainly did. I wanna see if Deion can coach. I don’t think that’s asking too much. How about he goes through a recruiting class.
"Maybe at least three years, maybe four years. You got your son to go there, Travis Hunter went there, but you were at Jackson State when you got them. Now you gotta go out and recruit. Now you gotta go up against everybody else. Do I think him at USC in Los Angeles would be interesting? Absolutely. I just wanna see if he can coach, recruit, and strategy in a game... Because last year they were subpar. This year the over/under is 5.5."
Patrick thinks USC hasn't made the best hiring decisions over the past decade. But firmly doubles down on Sanders not being the answer for the lack of effort. He shared the same opinions with Keyshawn Johnson, who pointed out Southern Cal's administration being "Stuck in their ways" and will never consider Coach Prime for any vacancy.
"Would I have brought in Lincoln Riley? No. Would I have brought in Helton? No. Would I have brought in Lane Kiffin? No. They’ve made a lot of mistakes but you still gotta pay out Lincoln Riley, and I’m gonna guess that’s a pretty big buy-out there," Patrick added. "I don’t think USC is in the business of ‘JUST WRITE A CHECK, HE’LL GO AWAY, AND WE’LL BRING IN DEION!’... I don’t see that happening."
The jury is still out on Sanders and if he'll even be in the coaching ranks for the long haul, or if he's just playing "Daddy ball" in Boulder? Patrick wants to see what happens over the next couple of years with the Buffs. At this point, there are more questions about Sanders' future with very little substance to support him exiting for another program.
"Let’s see how Deion does this year. What if he ends up with five wins this year? Are people going to be clamoring for a coach who won four games and five games in back-to-back years?The Big 12 is not ‘Murderers Row’, you can win these games. Let’s see if they can get past North Dakota State to open the season. How about they get eight wins? How about getting bowl eligible?
"Let’s start there. But I’d like to get eight wins out of him. Is he just gonna hop around? He got there to Colorado and told us he’s there for the long haul."
Colorado opens with a tough non-conference stretch on the books. It all starts with North Dakota State to open the season on August 29th.