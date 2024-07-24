Carson Beck responds to Deion Sanders: "It’s a video game. Rate me what you want"
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders might be ahead of Georgia's Carson Beck in EA Sports College Football 25, but the two prolific passers were tied with a rating of 93 overall. It sparked a lot of buzz, including Deion Sanders wondering how there wasn't a clear number one.
“I'm just trying to figure out how Shedeur can be tied with another person. How did that happen?” Sanders said at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas prior to the release of the game.
Shedeur feels the same as his father, saying, "When it comes to quarterback ratings, I don't believe in ties. "It's either a winner or loser, like let's just get to the point."
It didn't come out right away, but Beck’s response to the rating flub was toned down a bit. While the Bulldogs QB knows there are bragging rights on the line, he's more concerned about real life.
“It’s a video game. Rate me what you want,” Beck told Dawg Post. "I am just going to go do the real thing in real life. I’m not too worried about video games.”
Beck and Sanders are widely considered two of the top prospects going into the 2025 NFL Draft. Several mock boards currently have them interchanged at one and two overall. Despite the hype, both have put up good numbers and need a solid final season to grasp the top QB spot.
Colorado improved to 4-8 with Sanders driving the offense. He threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He was two scores shy of setting the school's single-season mark and was out for the final six quarters against Washington State and Utah.
Beck was a force in Athens last year. He led the 4th-ranked Bulldogs with 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. His first year starting under center after earning two national championship rings as a backup. Like Sanders, Beck announced he would return for another year rather than enter the 2024 NFL draft.
Colorado opens with North Dakota State on August 29th. Two days before Georgia faces Clemson in Atlanta in the Aflac Kickoff Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.