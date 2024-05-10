Shilo Sanders to portray his father on Starz series "BMF"
Shilo Sanders is perhaps best known for his tenacity on the football field. Now you can add acting to his skill set.
The Buffs defensive back will portray his father Deion in one scene during tonight’s season finale of “BMF,” a popular crime drama on the Starz network. Now in its third season, “BMF” (Black Mafia Family) is inspired by the true story of two brothers from Detroit, Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who developed one of the most influential crime families in American history. Created by Randy Huggins, the series premiered on September 26, 2021, and lists Curtis “50 cent” Jackson among its Executive Producers.
Deion Sanders and “Big Meech” first met during his time in Atlanta. “They were introduced by a mutual acquaintance during Meech’s time in Atlanta while Deion played for the Atlanta Falcons,“Joseph Williams, the publicity director for Starz told USA Today.
“Meech would visit Deion’s Atlanta club, aptly named `Prime Time 21,” after
Sanders’ nickname and jersey number.
“Guess who’s playing a young PRIME!” Deion Sanders posted on Instagram Wednesday. “I’m so proud of @shilosanders he did the Doggone THANG! Good Lawd the SANDERS boys are exercising all the gifts that GOD gave them and having fun living this life that we only get 1 shot at. Live kids Live.”
Earlier this week, Deion’s youngest son Shedeur, released his first rap single “Perfect Timing,” available on streaming platforms. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, who is projected by many to be a top pick in next year’s NFL Draft, is also the top NIL earning ($4.6 million NIL valuation) collegiate athlete per On3.com’s rankings. Colorado’s two- way star Travis Hunter ranks fourth ($2.7 million), while Shilo Sanders checks in at No. 18 ($1.1 million).
“BMF” Season 3, episode 10 entitled “Prime Time,” premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Starz.