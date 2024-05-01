Colorado's Shilo Sanders out at least six months after shoulder surgery, sources say
Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders is expected to be out for the start off the season after surgery to repair damage in his shoulder, sources told BuffsBeat on Wednesday.
Sanders had a career year in Boulder with 54 tackles forced fumbles, three PDUs, and a pick-six in the Rocky Mountain Showdown vs. Colorado State. He brings much-needed experience to CU's secondary as a sixth-year senior.
Colorado's Shilo Sanders is on a different trajectory this offseason
Colorado could be thin in the back of the secondary with Sanders out. Omarion Cooper was moved from starting cornerback to backup safety before he recently hit the transfer portal. They also lost Myles Slusher, who dealt with injuries after starting at TCU to open the 2023 season.
The news of Sanders being put on the shelf comes after CU has lost over 20 players to the portal since it opened on April 16th. However, they gained a lot of talent in the process to nearly make up the deficit.
Coach Prime and the Buffs will likely hit the portal in search of secondary help to supplement the losses. There's no timetable for when Sanders might return at this point.