Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has 'Perfect Timing' for his first rap single
Shedeur Sanders is trying to break out of his shell as a rapper.
The 22-year-old son of Coach Prime and Colorado quarterback released his first-ever rap song, “Perfect Timing,” on streaming platforms Tuesday. It was as expected from Sanders-- a two-minute rant about the life of the nation's top passer-- luxury cars, cash, jewelry, his watch, and autograph signings.
Not everyone's cup of tea, or what some like Randy Jackson might say, "It's a no from me, dawg." But nonetheless, the first single from the creative mind of 'SS2'. Give a listen for yourself.
"They told me bust down my AP Perfect Timing," as he opened the song. It's a reference to Sanders' flashing his Audemars Piguet watch or doing "The Shedeur," for lack of a better explanation.
What Buffs fans might find encouraging is when Sanders said, "I ain’t even hit my peak, I aint trying." We'll see how that plays out during his final season at CU. He threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns last year without playing the final six quarters due to a back injury. Not to mention, he was sacked a record 52 times.
Sanders will return to Colorado for his 'Swan Song' and is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.