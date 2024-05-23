Snoop Dogg sends message to Coach Prime's haters
Deion Sanders and his crew went back to Cali this week. The Colorado Buffaloes coach went further west for an Aflac event with Nick Saban, but also spent time with his old friend Snoop Dogg. The longtime rapper and music icon met up with Coach Prime in the studio. They likely put the finishing touches on "Must Be The Money 2" and Snoop had a message for the haters.
"Y'all only talking that mess about Prime because he not in his prime," Snoop told Well Off Media. "But he is always Prime and that's what y'all don't understand. It's all the time Prime, baby. Don't talk that mess. He can still out run every last one of y'all." He went on to say, "Give me a uniform, Prime. I'm coming to practice."
Sanders and the Buffs have received a lot of criticism lately for the handling of another roster turnover. A total of 42 players have exited Boulder since the end of the 2023 season. They've welcomed nearly the same amount at different positions. However, the critics have questioned what's really going on with another massive wave of players hitting the transfer portal and a few of them going on the record about a negative environment at CU.
While none of the former Buffs have come out with the intention of scorching earth, some have talked about Shedeur Sanders lacking leadership qualities and felt he was recklessly spending his NIL money. This comes after The Athletic published a feature piece that was critical of the program. It was heavily rebuked by Coach Prime and many current players on social media.
Colorado returns to the Big 12 conference in 2024 after a 14-year hiatus in the Pac-12. The Buffs will start with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN). They'll return home to open to face Baylor on Sept. 21 for an early Homecoming. Sanders' team will have no back-to-back home games on the schedule in 2024. They'll also end the regular season on Black Friday when Oklahoma State comes to Boulder on Nov. 29.