Former Colorado QB calls out Shedeur Sanders for poor character and use of NIL earnings
Former Colorado quarterback Gavin Kuld aired his feelings about Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs. The one-time backup appeared on a podcast for MagDogTV and wanted to tell his accounts of the last year. Kuld, who joined Colorado as a walk-on last offseason, was sent packing by Coach Prime last month.
"Look at Arizona," Kuld said when asked if NIL has changed athletes. "Look at Noah Fifita and what he did with all of his money. He paid for all of his walk-ons. Look at Colorado, (Sanders) has six cars and an apartment."
The soundbyte was a small snippet of Kuld's thoughts on his time in Boulder. He also explained how Sanders told him he would never be his backup and reaffirmed the "Daddy Ball" narrative.
Sanders took to X (Formerly Twitter) and responded to Kuld with some words of his own.
"I learned sometimes you have to take the high road," he wrote. "I'll spare you only this 1 time." He went on a second time and wrote, "Y'all just interview anyone that leave from Colorado just to get a negative look on the program."
Kuld fired back at Sanders by saying "Bro, what high road? What are u talking about spare me lol."
After the dust settled, the Sanders mob, which included some CU players, had to give their two cents about the matter. Many came to the defense of 'SS2', but it was an easy pile on effort to begin with.
This is the second time Sanders has become a keyboard warrior to protect the program's image and reputation. He took negative comments from former players who left this spring for the transfer portal. One of them was safety Xavier Smith, who said Deion Sanders didn't care about his players. His comments came in a piece by The Athletic that painted Sanders as a lackluster coach.
Shedeur defended his father and went at Smith directly.
"Ion even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best," Sanders posted.
A total of 42 players have entered the portal since the end of last season, including five-star Cormani McClain, Alton McCaskill and Dylan Edwards. Coach Prime has replenished the Buffs roster with 39 new players from around the country. A majority of those with ties to the state of Florida. Despite another rebuilding season ahead of them, no one is panicking.
Colorado opens the season in a little over three months with FCS darlings North Dakota State coming to Boulder. It will be a Thursday night affair under the lights at Folsom Field on August 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV:ESPN).