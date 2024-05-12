Travis Hunter encourages John Crimber in PBR World Title Elimination Final
John Crimber was preparing to ride 'Brown Bomber' at the 2024 PBR World Finals eliminator and got an unlikely guest. Colorado Buffaloes two-way standout Travis Hunter paid the teenage phenom a visit at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday night.
From his expression, Crimber was over the moon to see one of his favorite players. Also, Happy Mother's Day to Kate Harrison who interviewed them on the CBS broadcast. She pulled it all together in under ten minutes after learning Hunter was in the arena.
Hunter received a warm welcome from the at capacity crowd near Coach Prime's old stomping grounds. But Crimber was ready to show out. “That really fired me up, and I told him I was going to do the Heisman (celebration) for him, because I think he’s going to win the Heisman,” Crimber said. “So that was really awesome, just for him being here.”
Crimber did the legendary stiff arm pose after scoring 89.25 points on Brown Bomber. He regained the No. 2 rank in the world title race as Hunter watched on. The Buffs wrapped up Spring Ball with the Buffs to end the month of April. Hunter was one of college football's best to grace the cover of EA Sports College Football 2025 deluxe edition.
Harrison tells Buffs Beat there is a bull named 'Coach Prime'. The two-year-old stud is owned by Atlanta Falcons' Ring-of-Famer Todd McClure. He'll be part of the ABBI Million Dollar Furturity (Bulls that buck with dummies on their back and have their own competitions) that will air on CBS July 20th at 1PM ET. So, everyone can watch Coach Prime buck for $1 million. No "Bull Junk," as Deion Sanders would say.
This will be the final summer offseason period for Hunter as he will prepare to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a threat on both sides of the ball last year, taking the most snaps of any FBS player. If Sanders' assessment is correct, Hunter will be on track to top his production from the 2023 season. Colorado opens the season at home against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on formeThursday, August 29. Game time and television will be announced at a later date.
Crimber advances to the championship rounds at AT&T Stadium next weekend. The 25 best bull riders will battle it out for a world title with the 18-year-old rookie looking to make history.