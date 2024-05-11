Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter's snap count is "on him" in 2024
Deion Sanders' influence on Travis Hunter's game extends beyond the field, as evidenced by Sanders' recent remarks regarding Hunter's versatility. Many have commented about the snap count for the Paul Hornung Award winner, but that ultimately hinges on his own efforts and decisions.
“It’s on him,” Sanders recently told DNVR. “You want the kid to have fun, and you want a kid to be all that he desires to be. Travis came out of high school playing both ways. Travis came out of youth ball playing both ways (and) Travis going to college playing both ways, came from Jackson State playing both ways. Why would we change what he’s always done in his life?
“Just because some guy with no talent, sitting up here saying well, he should watch his number of reps. How you know? You count your number of reps when you go to the refrigerator every day?”
Hunter's prowess on the football field is undeniable. To say he's a generational talent is an understatement. His ability to excel as both a wide receiver and a defensive back for Colorado is at a level nobody has witnessed before. The void due to Hunter being injured last season was costly for the Buffs. Sanders dismisses external opinions regarding managing Hunter's workload, asserting his direction with one day off per week is enough.
In essence, Sanders' guidance complements Hunter's talent and passion for the game. In nine games, he racked up 30 tackles (two for loss), five PDUs and three INTs. Hunter also caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. As the season approaches, Hunter's performance will be a testament to his dedication and the effectiveness of Sanders' coaching philosophy before entering the 2025 NFL Draft.