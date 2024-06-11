Warren Sapp admires B.J. Green's "phone booth" playing style
When Warren Sapp came to Colorado as a graduate assistant, it was one of the most underrated moves for Coach Prime. The Hall-of-Famer wanted to start his coaching career, but in reality he brings a wealth of knowledge to Boulder. One of the players on his radar has been B.J. Green, who joined the Buffs as part of the offseason wave in the transfer portal.
Sapp got a minute to catch up with Green on Monday and gave him some constructive criticism. The moment captured by Well Off Media was one of rare times seeing the former Super Bowl champ give instructions outside of the football field. Sapp even complimented Green for close contact with a "phone booth" style fight similar to how he played the game.
Green has a special tie to Coach Prime from his youth. He was his first head coach in Atlanta and turned him away from being a running back to play defense. The former Arizona State standout originally decided on Washington as the next stop in his career, but dropped out after Kalen DeBoer exited to Alabama. At 6-foot-1 and 270 pounds, the defensive lineman was noted as a three-star recruit and became a Burlsworth Trophy finalist after walking-on at ASU.
The Buffs got a "diamond in the rough" with Green. He was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection last year and hasn't missed a game during his career, which started as a true freshman in 2021. He has racked up 60 tackles (21 for loss), 13.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 36 games.
Colorado opens the season with a difficult non-conference stretch starting with North Dakota State on Aug 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. They'll move on to face Nebraska and Colorado State on the road in what's expected to be heated rivalry games.