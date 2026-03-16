Deion Sanders Reunites With Former Jackson State Player on Colorado Staff

Former Jackson State running back Desmond Moultrie is back working alongside coach Deion Sanders, only this time, Moultrie's role looks a little different.

After playing under “Coach Prime” at Jackson State, Moultrie has joined the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff as a graduate assistant working with the defensive backs.

JSU's Desmond Moultrie tries to evade ASU's Chauncey Moore late in Jackson State University homecoming game against Alabama State University on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi. | Joe Ellis/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

The hire was revealed subtly when Moultrie updated his social media profile picture to a headshot of him wearing a Colorado polo, captioned #NewProfilePic, the same style typically reserved for official team staff photos.

A Familiar Face Returns to Coach Prime

Jackson State Tigers' running back Desmond Moultrie (21) runs the ball during the game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moultrie spent three seasons playing for Sanders at Jackson State, where he was part of the early foundation that helped establish the culture Sanders would later bring to Boulder.

Now, the former running back returns to work under his former head coach, this time helping develop one of the most important position groups on the roster.

Moultrie will assist safeties coach Vonn Bell and cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher as Colorado continues reshaping its defensive backfield ahead of the 2026 season.

The move highlights another trend within Sanders’ program. Many of the coaches entering the building already understand the expectations and culture he demands. Bringing in someone who has already played within that environment can help reinforce those standards with younger players.

For Moultrie, the hire represents the next step in a full-circle coaching journey that began as a player under Sanders’ leadership.

Early Signs of a Defensive Identity

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) shows off his moves while wearing a Spiderman mask after the win over Kentucky in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moultrie will be assisting a Colorado defensive backfield that's already beginning to generate some serious buzz through early spring workouts.

Tennessee transfer Boo Carter has quickly produced highlight-worthy practice tape that's begun to circulate on social media, including one rep where he showed impressive coverage of All-MAC First Team wide receiver Kam Perry, the Miami (Ohio) transfer who is expected to play a major role in Colorado’s offense this season.

The early flashes of talent have caught the attention of Coach Bell, who recently spoke about Carter’s potential.

“He's talented, the sky's the limit for him,” Bell said. “He's one of the most talented guys I've seen in a long time.”

Still, new defensive coordinator Chris Marve has made it clear that the unit is still forming its identity. In another recent video circulating online, Marve addressed the defense directly with a clear message.

“Ain’t nothing soft about what we do. Make up your mind about who we're going to be. Identity! Because what you put on tape is who we are," said Marve.

Colorado DC Chris Marve got me ready to run through a wall 🔥



“We playing soft…That’s not a unit that i Coach”



🎥 : @DeionSandersJr



pic.twitter.com/MMdYQysc4g — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) March 10, 2026

It's a message that carries added weight in Boulder. Last season, Colorado struggled to maintain a consistent defensive identity, particularly on the back end.

If the Buffs hope to compete in a Big 12 conference filled with explosive passing attacks, strong play from the secondary will be essential. Though the early tone from spring workouts suggests Colorado’s defensive backs are being challenged to become one of the defining strengths of the 2026 team.

Another Piece of the Culture Sanders Is Building

Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders, center, congratulates his players after a touchdown during their game against Alabama A&M at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, April 10, 2021. | Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the spotlight often falls on big name coordinators and former NFL stars joining Colorado’s staff, additions like Moultrie still play an important role behind the scenes.

Graduate assistants often serve as the connective tissue between coaches and players. They help run drills, break down film, and reinforce daily expectations inside meeting rooms and practice fields.

For Sanders, hiring someone who already understands his program’s DNA carries major value.

Moultrie experienced the early days of the “Coach Prime” era at Jackson State. Now he returns to the program’s next phase in Boulder, helping guide a defensive backfield that could be a key factor in Colorado’s 2026 success.

As Colorado’s defensive identity continues to take shape this spring, Moultrie’s reunion with Sanders represents another example of how relationships built earlier in the journey are now helping shape the Buffaloes’ future.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!