2025 QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele goes on unofficial visit to Colorado
Perhaps lost in the craziness of the transfer portal, Deion Sanders and Colorado
received an unofficial visit from one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2025 this
week. Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, the top prospect from Hawaii, visited Boulder on
Tuesday and liked what he saw per reports.
"The unofficial visit was amazing," Sagapolutele told 247Sports. "What stood out the
most was the experience of the coaching staff and how genuine they were with me.
They consider me one of their top recruits and I'm truly blessed."
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound left-handed signal caller hails from James Campbell high
school out of Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Last fall, Sagapolutele threw for 3,757 yards and 37
touchdowns to lead the Sabers to a 9-4 record and No. 4 ranking in Hawaii’s open
division. 247Sports has the three-star prospect ranked as the 24 th best quarterback
in their Top 247.
Colorado extended an offer to Sagapolutele on March 12, and just over a month later he
was in Boulder meeting with some of the coaches and players. "I met coach Prime
(Deion Sanders), coach Pat Shurmur, all of the offensive coaches and almost all of the
defensive coaches," Sagapolutele said of his visit. "They are real down to earth people
who really want to see their players succeed and coach George really spoke to me and
gave me a different look on football and life in general."
Sagapolutele has also received offers from several schools including Hawaii, Boise
State and Oregon State. He has an official visit to Corvallis, Ore. scheduled for June7.
Sagapolutele is one of 25 different quarterbacks in the Class of 2025 that the Buffaloes
have offered. Julian Lewis, the top-ranked player in the 2025 ESPN 300 who has
verbally committed to USC, is expected to take an official visit to Boulder on June 21.